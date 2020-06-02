Honda Cars India May 2020 Sales, 375 Units Sold With Steep 96.7% Fall

The steep fall in sales denotes a year-on-year decline of 96.7 per cent due to the ongoing global unprecedented situation

Honda Cars India Limited has announced that it sold just 375 units in May 2020 in India which is the result of an unprecedented situation globally. Honda restarted the production of its cars at Tapukar plant in Rajasthan from 20th May after 2 months.

While we are still dark on details about the number of individual models sold, last month’s sales figure denotes a month-on-month decline of 89.9 per cent and a year-on-year decline of 96.7 per cent. The company currently has three models in the pipeline waiting to be launched in India. The 2020 Honda City, which was supposed to be launched by now, was delayed due to the commencement of a nationwide lockdown.

The company is currently regaining normalcy and resuming operations at its production facilities. This also means that the introduction of the City in the Indian market will soon follow as well.

The upcoming new-Gen City sports a host of cosmetic changes over its predecessors and has also grown in size. Honda earlier revealed the features on the car that comes in the form of 8-inch touchscreen infotainment with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, one-touch electric sunroof, lane watch camera, full LED headlamps with 9 LED shells, LED daytime running lamps, Honda Connect connected-car tech with first-in-industry Alexa Remote Support among others.

Powering the car will be the BS-VI version of the 1.5-litre naturally-aspirated four-cylinder petrol engine that outputs 121hp and 150Nm of torque. There will also be a 1.5-litre four-cylinder diesel engine that delivers about 100hp in the new model. Transmission duties will be handled by a 6-speed automatic and an optional CVT.

The second car that is yet to debut is the BS-VI WR-V. The car gets subtle changes in terms of cosmetics in the form of a new grille with horizontal vents instead of mesh-type inlets. Features on the car will most likely be the same, which means the top-end variant will benefit from seven-inch infotainment system with support for Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, automatic climate control with touch control panel, push-button start/stop, key-less entry, semi-digital instrument panel with multi-information display, electric sunroof, etc.

Under the hood, the upcoming WR-V will be available with a choice between BS-VI petrol and diesel engines borrowed from the Amaze. It includes a 1.2-litre petrol engine that develops 88 bhp with 110 Nm mated to a five-speed manual transmission. The diesel unit, a 1.5-litre motor, will generate 98 bhp, 200 Nm, and will be paired to a six-speed manual transmission. The third car will be updated BS6 Jazz premium hatchback.