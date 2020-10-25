Honda Cars Discounts October 2020 – Amaze, City, WR-V, Jazz, Civic

Honda is offering plenty of deals and discounts on its cars this October, ranging from the entry-level Jazz to the premium Civic

The Indian car market has been fighting a major slowdown since the beginning of this year, and now, things are finally returning to normal for car manufacturers. Vehicle sales are almost steadily improving, and companies have been offering some lucrative deals, in order to attract more customers towards their dealerships.

Except for the CR-V, Honda is offering discounts on all its vehicles this month. Here, we have all the discounts and offer schemes available on Honda cars during October 2020.

Honda Jazz

The Jazz is the only hatchback in Honda’s lineup in India currently. It was launched in India just a few months ago, and the company is already offering some attractive discounts on it. There is a cash discount of Rs. 25,000 available, along with an exchange bonus worth Rs. 15,000, which brings the total value of benefits to Rs. 40,000.

Honda Amaze

The Honda Amaze is currently the most affordable vehicle in the Japanese carmaker’s range, even more than the Jazz hatchback! On all the petrol-powered models, Honda is offering a cash discount of Rs. 20,000. On the diesel models, the cash discount is lower, at Rs. 10,000. There is an exchange bonus of Rs. 15,000 available on both, along with free extended warranty (for 4th and 5th year) worth Rs. 12,000.

Honda WR-V

Honda’s sub-4-metre crossover SUV recently received a minor facelift, and the company is offering benefits of up to Rs. 40,000 on it already. There is a cash discount of Rs. 25,000 on it, along with an exchange bonus of Rs. 15,000. There is no corporate discount or free additional warranty, which is quite sad.

Honda City

The fifth-generation Honda City was launched earlier this year in India, and there aren’t too many official deals available on it. The company is only offering an exchange bonus of Rs. 30,000 on the new City. That said, you can avail some additional discounts on a dealership level, so be sure to contact your nearest Honda cars showroom. On the fourth-gen model, the company is only offering a loyalty bonus for pre-existing Honda customers.

Honda Civic

Honda is offering massive discounts on all variants of the Civic, including both the petrol- and the diesel-powered models. The former is available with a cash discount of Rs. 1 lakh, while the latter is being offered with a cash discount worth Rs. 2.5 lakh! No exchange bonus or corporate discount is available on it.