Honda Cars Discounts [February 2024] – Amaze, City, Elevate

Explore the massive deals and offers available on Honda City & Amaze in Feb 2024 – cash discounts, free accessories, exchange bonuses & more!

Thinking about picking up a new Honda car this month? As we step into February 2024, Honda is rolling out enticing deals on their popular models, making it an opportune time to drive home a brand-new vehicle. Let’s delve into the exclusive discounts available on Honda cars this month.

Honda City, known for its sleek design and advanced features, comes with substantial cash discounts and exchange bonuses this February. For the MY23 variant, buyers can enjoy a cash discount of Rs. 25,000 or opt for free accessories worth Rs. 26,947. Additionally, there’s an exchange bonus of Rs. 15,000 and a corporate discount of up to Rs. 25,000.

Meanwhile, the MY24 variant offers a cash discount of Rs. 15,000 or free accessories worth Rs. 16,296, coupled with an exchange bonus of Rs. 10,000 and a corporate discount of up to Rs. 25,000. Honda also offers a free extended warranty (fourth and fifth year) worth Rs. 13,651 on the City, on both MY23 and MY24 models, and Special Edition benefits worth Rs. 36,000.

Honda Amaze, a compact sedan known for its fuel efficiency, is also available with attractive discounts this month. For the MY23 variant, customers can enjoy a cash discount of up to Rs. 30,000 or opt for free accessories worth up to Rs. 36,246. On top of that, there’s a Rs. 15,000 exchange bonus and a corporate discount of up to Rs. 23,000.

The MY24 variant offers a cash discount of up to Rs. 20,000 or free accessories worth up to Rs. 24,346, along with an exchange bonus of Rs. 10,000 and a corporate discount of up to Rs. 23,000. You can also avail Special Edition benefits, worth Rs. 30,000 on the compact Honda sedan.

Honda Cars Discounts – February 2024 Model Cash Discount Exchange Bonus + Corporate Discount Honda City (MY23) Rs. 25,000 (or Free accessories worth Rs. 26,947) Rs. 15,000 + up to Rs. 25,000 Honda City (MY24) Rs. 15,000 (or Free accessories worth Rs. 16,296) Rs. 10,000 + up to Rs. 25,000 Honda Amaze (MY23) Up to Rs. 30,000 (or Free accessories worth up to Rs. 36,246) Rs. 15,000 + up to Rs. 23,000 Honda Amaze (MY24) Up to Rs. 20,000 (or Free accessories worth up to Rs. 24,346) Rs. 10,000 + up to Rs. 23,000 Honda Elevate 0 0 Special edition benefit available – Rs. 36 500 on City, Rs. 30,000 on Amaze Free extended warranty [4th & 5th year] available on City only Additional exchange bonus of Rs. 6,000 when bringing in old Honda cars Loyalty bonus of Rs. 4 000 for existing Honda car owners

On Honda Elevate, the brand’s sole SUV offering at the moment, there are no deals and discounts on offer. Existing Honda car owners looking to upgrade to the new City or Amaze can also benefit from a loyalty bonus of Rs. 4,000 or an additional exchange bonus of Rs. 6,000 if they bring in their previous Honda car for exchange.