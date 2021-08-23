Honda Cars Discounts August 2021 – Amaze, Jazz, WR-V, City

This month (August 2021), benefits worth up to a maximum of Rs. 57,243 are available on Honda cars in the Indian market

Honda Cars India Ltd (HCIL) had announced a few attractive deals and discounts on its vehicles towards the start of this month, ahead of the country’s 75th Independence Day. These offers will be valid for this entire month. If you’re planning to buy a new Honda car, then read ahead to know all about these discounts schemes.

Honda Amaze is the most affordable model in the Japanese carmaker’s range in our market. It is available with a cash discount of Rs. 5,000 on the ‘V MT’ and ‘VX MT’ variants. One can also opt for free accessories of Rs. 5,998 instead of the discount. An exchange bonus of Rs. 10,000 and a corporate discount of Rs. 4,000 are also available on these variants.

On the ‘S MT’ grade of the Amaze, buyers can opt for a cash discount of Rs. 20,000 or free accessories worth Rs. 24,243. Other than that, an exchange bonus of Rs. 15,000 is also being offered here, along with a corporate discount of Rs. 4,000.

Honda Jazz is the brand’s sole hatchback offering in the Indian market. On it, buyers can choose between a cash discount of Rs. 5,000 and free accessories worth Rs. 6,095. Also, an exchange bonus of Rs. 10,000 and a corporate discount of Rs. 4,000 are on offer here.

As for the WR-V sub-4-metre SUV, it gets a cash discount of Rs. 5,000, but customers can choose to get free accessories worth Rs. 6,058 instead of that. Apart from that, a corporate discount of Rs. 4,000 and an exchange bonus of Rs. 10,000 are also available on it.

Honda Cars Discounts – August 2021 Model Cash discount Exchange bonus + Corporate discount Honda Amaze (V MT, VX MT) Rs. 5,000 (or free accessories worth Rs. 5,998) Rs. 10,000 + Rs. 4,000 Honda Amaze (S MT) Rs. 20,000 (or free accessories worth Rs. 24,243) Rs. 15,000 + Rs. 4,000 Honda Jazz Rs. 5,000 (or free accessories worth Rs. 6,095) Rs. 10,000 + Rs. 4,000 Honda WR-V Rs. 5,000 (or free accessories worth Rs. 6,058) Rs. 10,000 + Rs. 4,000 Honda City (4th generation) 0 0 + Rs. 8,000 Honda City (5th generation) 0 0 + Rs. 8,000 For existing Honda car owners, a loyalty bonus of Rs. 5,000 and an additional exchange bonus of Rs. 9,000

As for the Honda City, both fourth- and fifth-generation models, there are no cash discounts or exchange bonuses available. However, a corporate discount of Rs. 8,000 is available on both these sedans. It should also be noted that on all above-mentioned models, a loyalty bonus of Rs. 5,000 and an additional exchange bonus of Rs. 9,000 are available, but only for existing Honda car owners.