Honda Cars Discount May 2024 – Benefits Of Up To Rs. 1.15 Lakh

Honda is offering benefits of up to Rs. 1.15 lakh on its cars including the popular Elevate, City as well as Amaze in the month of May 2024

Honda Cars India has introduced discounts across the range for the month of May 2024. Recently, the Japanese carmaker spruced up the safety features in the Elevate and City with 6 airbags, 3-point ELR seatbelts and seat belt reminders for all the passengers as standard.

Talking about the discounts, the Amaze and City sedans along with the popular Elevate are covered under the offers this month. So, let’s have a look at the Honda car discount in May 2024. To begin with, the Amaze gets benefits of up to Rs. 96,000.

The base E variant gets a discount of up to Rs. 56,000, while the higher S and VX trims are available with benefits of up to Rs. 66,000. Similarly, the unsold stock of MY2023 Amaze Elite Edition introduced last year can be had with offers of up to Rs. 96,000 in the month of May.

Talking about the discounts on the Honda City, the benefits extend up to Rs. 1.15 lakh for unsold stock of MY2023 Elite Edition introduced last year. On the other hand, the top-of-the-line ZX variant is available with benefits of up to Rs. 88,000. The mid-spec V (MT & CVT) and VX (MT) can be had with offers of up to Rs. 58,000.

The Honda City e:HEV is also covered under the discount scheme in the month of May 2024 and you can get benefits of up to Rs. 65,000 on buying the V variant of the hybrid sedan. The Japanese carmaker’s best-selling Elevate SUV is also available with benefits of up to Rs. 55,000 for the V variant. The top rung Elevate ZX trim gets discounts of up to Rs. 25,000, while customers buying all the other trims can avail benefits of up to Rs. 45,000 in May 2024.

Note: The discount offers may vary depending upon a number of factors. We advise our readers to visit their nearest dealership for further offer details. Along with these discount offers, customers can also negotiate on other parameters like insurance, accessories etc.