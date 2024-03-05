Honda Cars Discount March 2024 – Benefits Of Up To Rs. 1.20 Lakh

Honda is offering benefits of up to Rs. 1.20 lakh on its cars including the popular Elevate, City as well as Amaze in March 2024

Honda Cars India has introduced discounts across the range for March 2024. Last year, the Japanese carmaker debuted in the SUV segment with the Elevate and it received a warm response from the customers. In addition to the Amaze and City sedans, the high-selling Elevate has been put under the discount belt. So, let’s have a look at the Honda car discount in March 2024.

To begin with, the Amaze gets benefits of up to Rs. 90,000. The S variant gets the highest cash discount of up to Rs. 35,000 and customers could also choose free-of-cost accessories of up to Rs. 41,643. Similarly, the E variant is available with a cash discount of up to Rs. 10,000 or free-of-cost accessories of up to Rs. 12,349.

In addition to this VX and Elite Edition cash discount stands at up to Rs. 20,000 or you can also opt for free of cost accessories of up to Rs. 23,346. In addition to all these offers, Rs. 20,000 special corporate discount, Rs. 6,000 corporate discount, Rs. 4,000 Customer Loyalty Bonus and Rs. 10,000 exchange bonus is also a part of the scheme.

Talking about the discounts on the Honda City, the benefits extend up to Rs. 1.20 lakh which includes a cash discount of up to Rs. 30,000 depending on the variant. Moreover, there’s an exchange bonus of Rs. 15,000, a Customer Loyalty Bonus of Rs. 4,000 and an additional Honda car exchange bonus of Rs. 6,000.

The special corporate discount stands at Rs. 20,000 and a corporate bonus of Rs. 8,000. Apart from this, the top-spec VX and ZX variants get extended warranty (4th & 5th Year) worth Rs. 13,651. The Japanese carmaker’s best-selling Elevate SUV is also available with up to Rs. 50,000 benefits.

However, a detailed break-up of the discount scheme is not available, we expect there offers to be limited to the top-spec variant without any upfront cash discount. The discount offer on the Elevate SUV is only valid for a limited period. The discount offers may vary depending upon several factors. We advise our readers to visit their nearest dealership for further offer details. Along with these discount offers, customers can also negotiate on other parameters like insurance, accessories etc.