Honda Breeze Is What A Premium SUV Should Look Like

The China-only Honda Breeze based on CR-V is sold in two powertrain choices and gets the front fascia inspired by latest Accord sedan

Honda’s Breeze is one such vehicle you wish you had in your garage but unfortunately, it won’t be sold in India. The Japanese manufacturer launched the latest CR-V late last year and combining the CR-V with the Accord sold in the international markets, you would get the Brezza. It is a mix up of two of the highly popular global models and it is available on sale only in China.

The Breeze premium crossover was revealed a couple of months back but the live images of the model emerged on the internet really show how good a looker it is. The recently surfaced interior pictures of the Breeze further elevate its status as the upscale product. The Breeze will be produced by Honda in association with Guangzhou Motors.

The first time you look at it, it gives a feel of a more upmarket CR-V with a striking exterior. The CR-V plays an integral role in Honda’s sales volume across the globe but the family-oriented exterior is a bit of an off for some but the Breeze will satisfy their desire for a sportier crossover that can be considered as a descendant of the Passport in a few ways.

The Breeze has bigger dimensions than the CR-V while sharing its width and height along with the design of the bumper. It measures 4,634 mm in length, 1,855 mm in width and stands 1,679 mm tall with a wheelbase of 2,661 mm. The front end takes heavily inspiration from the latest Accord and is sleeker in its demeanour with L-shaped headlamps and similarly styled tail lamps.

The crossover can accommodate five on the inside while the dashboard and other components are shared with the CR-V. It is equipped with Honda Connect 2.0 technology as well as Honda Sensing suite of features. Other important equipment include a large touchscreen infotainment system, wireless charging facility, hands-free tailgate and so on.

It derives power from a 1.5-litre turbocharged petrol engine which is good enough to produce a maximum power output of 193 horsepower and is connected to a CVT automatic transmission. It can also be had with a 2.0-litre i-MMD hybrid system with two- and four-wheel-drive configurations. Moreover, a black edition further elevates its exterior appeal. The Breeze is priced at 180,000 CNY (Rs. 18.04 lakh approx) in China.

Images Source: Autohome, Auto Sina