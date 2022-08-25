Honda Announces New Price Hike, CB 200X Up By Rs. 17,000 – All Details

Honda has increased the prices of its two-wheeler range in India as its motorcycles and scooters have witnessed big price hikes

Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India Limited has hiked the prices of its two-wheelers once again in the domestic market and in a typical Honda way, the price increase is just off the charts. The underwhelming Honda CB 200X based on the Hornet 2.0 with an adv face and not purpose has witnessed a hike of Rs. 17,340 at a rate of 13.32 per cent jump.

The prices of the well-received CB350 and CB350 DLX are up by Rs. 10,679 and Rs. 11,679 respectively while the Hornet 2.0, Unicorn 160 and X-Blade have also endured price hikes between Rs. 7,000 and Rs. 8,000 with the Unicorn 160 recording a massive 8.32 per cent increase in asking price. The Grazia 125 cc scooter has its prices up by nearly Rs. 6,400.

The top-selling Honda Dio Std and Dio Deluxe have seen a price hike of Rs. 5,588 and Rs. 5,690 respectively. The country’s best-selling scooter, the Activa 6G, faces a price hike of just Rs. 968 for Std and Rs. 1,223 for Deluxe variants. The Activa 125’s asking price is up by Rs. 1,127 while the entry-level commuter range has endured minor price hikes.

The CD 110, SP 125 and Dream have their prices up by around Rs. 1,070. The CD 110 now starts at Rs. 70,315 while the SP 125 is priced at Rs. 86,486 for the disc variant. The Unicorn 160 carries a sticker tag of Rs. 1,03,706 and the slightly more premium X-Blade starts at Rs. 1,15,614. The Hornet 2.0 and CB 200X are priced at Rs. 1,35,374 and Rs. 1,47,535 respectively.

The Honda H’ness CB 350 range’s prices start at Rs. 1,98,179 (all prices, ex-showroom Delhi). The Japanese manufacturer recently launched the CB 300F in India and the naked streetfighter is offered in two variants with prices starting from Rs. 2.25 lakh (ex-showroom). The DLX Pro variant with connectivity options is priced around Rs. 2.28 lakh (ex-showroom).

The Honda CB 300F derives power from a 293.52 cc single-cylinder oil-cooled engine producing a maximum power output of 24.5 PS and 25.6 Nm of peak torque and is paired with a six-speed transmission. It is sold in three colour schemes and comes with features like USD front forks, adjustable monoshock rear suspension, dual-channel ABS system, slipper clutch, LCD cluster, etc.