Honda Amaze Special Edition Launched In India, Priced From Rs. 7 Lakh

The new Honda Amaze Special Edition is based on the ‘S’ trim, but gets a few aesthetic changes over it, along with some new features

Honda Cars India Ltd has launched a new ‘Special Edition’ of the entry-level Amaze sedan in India, to kick off the Navratri festive season. The vehicle is based on the ‘S’ trim level, and is available in manual and CVT variants, on both petrol and diesel powertrain options.

The price of the new Honda Amaze Special Edition begins at Rs. 7.0 lakh and goes all the way up to Rs. 9.1 lakh. (all prices are ex-showroom, New Delhi). There are plenty of changes compared to the ‘S’ trim Amaze, including a 7-inch touchscreen infotainment system (Digipad 2.0), new seat covers, and a sliding central armrest (for the front row seats).

On the exterior, the vehicle sports ‘Special Edition’ Logo and badging, along with new sporty-looking graphics. The visual differences walk the perfect line between loud and subtle. As for the mechanicals of the car, there are no changes in this department. The engine and the transmission options are the same as before.

The 2020 Honda Amaze can be had with either a 1.2-litre ‘i-VTEC’ petrol mill, or a 1.5-litre ‘i-DTEC’ diesel motor. The former is good for peak power and torque figures of 90 PS and 110 Nm, respectively. The latter, on the other hand, can generate 100 PS and 200Nm. Transmission options include a 5-speed manual gearbox and a CVT.

Rajesh Goel, Sr. VP & Director, Marketing & Sales, Honda Cars India was quoted saying: “We are extremely delighted to offer the Special Edition of Amaze ahead of festive season. The Amaze S Grade is one of the highest selling grades of the model. With the inclusion of smart new features in the Special Edition based on S Grade, the overall package has a freshness at a very attractive price. We are confident that this Special Edition will be well received by our customers for the enhanced value it offers.”

Honda Amaze Special Edition Price List Trim level Price Special Edition Petrol Manual Rs. 7,00,000 Special Edition Petrol CVT Rs. 7,90,000 Special Edition Diesel Manual Rs. 8,30,000 Special Edition Diesel CVT Rs. 9,10,000

With the new Special Edition, Honda is expecting to increase sales during this festive season. Not only that, but the Japanese car manufacturer is also offering some great deals and discounts on its cars under the ‘The Great Honda Fest’ scheme to further boost sales this month.