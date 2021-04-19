Honda Amaze Available With Benefits Of Up To Rs. 52,850 In April 2021

Honda Cars India is offering some brilliant deals and discounts on the Amaze sedan, worth up to a maximum of Rs. 52,850

Honda Amaze is the best-selling vehicle in the Japanese carmaker’s arsenal in India, thanks to the vehicle’s affordable price, appealing design, and powerful yet frugal engine options. In order to attract more new customers, Honda is offering some interesting deals on its cars, and the offers available on the Amaze sedan are particularly tempting.

A cash discount of Rs. 20,000 is available on Honda Amaze, but only on the petrol-manual version of the ‘S’ trim (S petrol MT variant). Also, buyers can choose to get free accessories worth Rs. 23,850 instead of the discount. On all other variants, the cash discount is worth Rs. 17,000, and buyers can opt to get free accessories worth Rs. 17,105 instead.

Apart from that, an exchange bonus of Rs. 15,000 is available on the Amaze. For existing Honda customers, a loyalty bonus of Rs. 5,000 and an additional exchange bonus of Rs. 9,000 are also being offered on the little Honda sedan. Additional discounts are also available for select corporate employees, which you can enquire about by checking out your nearest Honda Cars dealership.

Honda Amaze is offered with two engine options in our market. The first one is a 1.2-litre, naturally aspirated, inline-4 petrol motor, which develops a peak power and torque of 90 PS and 110 Nm, respectively. There are two transmission options available with this powerplant – a 5-speed manual gearbox and a CVT.

The second one is a 1.5-litre, turbocharged, inline-4 diesel engine, which is available in two states of tune – 80 PS/160 Nm and 100 PS/200 Nm. The low-output diesel motor comes mated to a CVT, while the higher-output version is offered with a 5-speed manual gearbox. The Amaze is one of the few vehicles in India that is still available with a diesel engine option in the BS6 era.

Honda Amaze is currently priced from Rs. 6.22 lakh to Rs. 9.99 lakh (ex-showroom, New Delhi), making it the most affordable car in the Japanese carmaker’s lineup in the Indian market. As for its competition, the Amaze rivals the likes of Maruti Dzire, Hyundai Aura, Tata Tigor, and Ford Aspire.