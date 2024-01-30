Honda Adventure Bike (Himalayan Rival) In The Works – Patent Leaks

The patent image indicates that the upcoming adventure bike from Honda could be based on the CB350 retro offering

The all-new Royal Enfield Himalayan 450 has made quite an impact since its debut late last year in India as well as abroad. The middleweight adventure touring segment has been the talk of the town in recent times due to the practicality, long touring nature, long list of features and comfort provided by the motorcycles competing in this space.

It is no secret that more motorcycle makers are eyeing for a spotlight in this lucrative segment and it appears Honda will be one of them as it has filed multiple patents for an adv. Judging by the patent documents, the Japanese manufacturer looks to be focussing on bringing a proper scrambler (CB350 RS is already endorsed as a scrambler) and an adventure touring machine and both have a lot in common.

For instance, the bodywork, fuel tank and other bits look similar but the adventure tourer gets a floating front fender and tall windscreen. It runs on spoked wheels at the front and rear but the wheel sizes do not appear to be massively different. You could also see a luggage rack, split seats, luggage racks on the tank, telescopic front forks, side mounted exhaust system, etc.

Honda currently sells the CB350 in the entry-level middleweight retro motorcycle segment in India and the patent filings indicate that the adv could be based on it with an evolutionary approach. Honda seems to have patented multiple luggage racks and it is unknown which will enter production. The scrambler and adv have different exhaust finishes too.

The powertrain and frame replicate that of the H’ness CB350 as well. The familiar 348 cc single-cylinder air-cooled fuel-injected engine will more likely be utilised but considering the performance numbers of the Royal Enfield Himalayan 450, KTM 390 Adventure, BMW G310 GS and Yezdi Adventure, the same power and torque outputs of the CB350 may prove to be underwhelming.

The Honda CB350 produces 20.8 bhp at 5,500 rpm, 30 Nm at 3,000 rpm. The upcoming adv could be pitched directly against the Yezdi Adventure and below the RE Himalayan 450 upon arrival.