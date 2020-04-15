Honda ADV 150 Adventure Scooter Debuts, Priced At $4,299

The Honda ADV 150 gets LED lighting, two-step adjustable windshield, a 27-litre under-seat storage, and two USB charging ports as well

Honda Motor Company’s two-wheeler division in the United States has launched the ADV 150 in the country at a base price of USD 4,299 (before taxes), which converts to about Rs 3.28 lakh in Indian currency. With a price tag higher than the recently launched Indian-spec KTM 390 ADV adventure motorcycle, what all does the ADV 150 have to offer? Let’s find out.

First and foremost, the ADV 150 is an off-road scooter, and takes inspiration from its 745 cc ADV X sibling in terms of design. The rugged scooter looks like it can tackle any kind of roads. Up front, the scooter sports a pair of LED headlamps. The scooter also gets a two-step adjustable windscreen.

Behind the windshield, a straight handlebar and a fully-digital instrument cluster can be seen. The scooter does not get a flat footrest like conventional scooters, and instead gets a step-through design. At the rear, the ADV 150 gets LED treatment on the tail light. The sporty black alloy wheels give the adventure scooter a premium look.

In terms of equipment on offer, the ADV 150 has been equipped with features like keyless ignition, two USB charging ports, a two-litre storage compartment on the front apron, and a 27-litre under seat storage area. It gets a 14-inch wheel up front, and a 13-incher at the rear. The suspension duties are handled by Showa telescopic forks up front and dual-gas charged shock absorbers at the rear.

The Honda ADV 150 draws power from a 149 cc, single-cylinder, liquid-cooled, fuel-injected engine that puts out 14.3 hp of maximum power and 13.8 Nm of peak torque. The said powertrain is coupled with a variomatic transmission. The Honda ADV 150 is available in the American market in two variants, one with ABS and one without ABS.

The Honda ADV 150 will hit the US dealerships in June this year, and the adventure scooter will only be available with a single paint scheme in the country, namely Matte Black Metallic. We do not expect Honda to bring the ADV 150 to India, since there is no niche for it in the country yet.