Honda Activa Premium Edition Teased Again Ahead Of Launch

Honda Activa Premium is expected to gain new features including Bluetooth connectivity option, a new matte green shade and a set of newly designed alloy wheels

Honda Motorcycle And Scooter India will soon introduce the Activa Premium in the domestic market and it has been teased again revealing its name. Initially thought to be the seventh generation Activa, the upcoming scooter appears to be a new top-end version of the highly popular Activa range with added features as a new-gen could be some time away.

From the teaser images, we can confirm that the Honda Activa Premium won’t have any design revisions except for the addition of a new colour scheme. The overall silhouette of the Activa Premium remains identical too while the faux air vents on the front apron can also be seen without changes in a teaser image.

The Honda Activa Premium comes with golden accents as the Honda badge on the front apron and the faux air vents themselves get the golden touch. The exterior body colour will more likely be a new matte green and it goes well with the golden coloured finishes. The steel wheels from the existing model may remain or the upcoming variant may gain new alloy wheels at the front and the rear.

With more scooters opting to gain Bluetooth equipped instrument cluster, the Japanese manufacturer could give that particular facility and application based functionalities may also be available but no official confirmation has been made yet. It is worth noting that only recently, the Dio scooter received a new limited edition known as Dio Sports for a price of Rs. 68,317 (ex-showroom).

We do not expect any mechanical changes to accompany the new scooter and needless to say, the dimensions will be the same as the regular Activa. Currently, it is retailed in Matte Mature Brown, Pearl Nightstar Black, Matte Axis Grey Metallic, Matte Magnificent Copper Metallic, Pearl precious White, Decent Blue, Red Rebel Metallic and Black colour schemes.

As for the performance, the existing 110 cc single-cylinder air-cooled engine will continue producing a maximum power output of 7.68 bhp and 8.79 Nm of peak torque.