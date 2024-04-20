Honda Activa EV Production To Begin This Year Ahead Of Launch

The first ever Honda EV for India will be based on the highly popular Activa electric scooter and is codenamed K4BA

In the ever-evolving landscape of the Indian two-wheeler market, Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India has reaffirmed its commitment to expansion and innovation. Despite the challenges posed by the pre-health crisis era and the subsequent market dynamics, the Japanese auto major has embarked on a strategic journey towards enhancing its production capabilities and embracing electric mobility solutions.

Honda has recently ramped up its production capacities by adding two manufacturing lines at its Gujarat and Karnataka facilities – aimed at meeting the escalating demand for both IC-engined two-wheelers and electric vehicles according to a report. It further notes that the first ever Honda electric scooter is slated for production by December 2024 at the Karnataka plant.

With a keen focus on market expansion and growth, Honda is targeting a double-digit growth rate exceeding 15 per cent in FY2024-25. The brand’s foray into the electric vehicle space will be through a zero-emission scooter based on the Activa and the EV is codenamed K4BA. The introduction of the third production line at the Gujarat factory is expected to result in additional volumes of approximately 6.6 lakh units.

A dedicated manufacturing line for electric vehicles is planned to be established this financial year with production slated to commence in the second half of this FY. Standing in line with the market recovery, Honda is aiming to post a volume of over 5.75 million units in FY2024-25, which is projected to get close to its previous record of 5.9 million units back in FY2018-19.

The report further says that Honda will look to enter the burgeoning electric two-wheeler space in India in the second half of this FY, courtesy of the Activa-based EV and it will also bring in new products and updates in other segments. Recently, Honda introduced the Shine 100, which has been well received by customers and more new motorcycles are in the pipeline.

Honda is currently working on two electric scooters for India and their electric motor and batteries will be locally made. Both fixed and swappable battery systems are considered.