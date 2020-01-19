Honda Activa 6G VS TVS Jupiter BS6 – Specs Comparison

Honda has recently launched the BS6 version of India’s most selling automatic scooter ‘Activa’ with 6G badge

With the introduction of Honda Activa 6G in the BS 6 avatar, new lines have been drawn in the battlefield in the 110cc scooter segment. The other scooter with BS 6 compliant engine in the segment is TVS Jupiter. Gradually, all the manufacturers are updating their products with BS 6 certified engine but for the time being, it’s among Honda Activa 6G vs TVS Jupiter in the 110cc scooter segment. Let’s have a look at both the scooters and find out which is the better value-for-money product.

Honda Activa 6G vs TVS Jupiter Engine & Specifications

Honda Activa 6G is powered by a 109.5cc engine with fuel injection technology. It delivers top power and peak torque of 7.68bhp at 8000rpm and 8.79Nm at 5250rpm, respectively. On the other hand, the BS 6 TVS Jupiter draws power from the same single-cylinder engine with fuel injection technology.

Specifications Honda Activa 6G TVS Jupiter Displacement 109.55cc 109.55cc Maximum Power 7.68bhp 7.9bhp Peak Torque 8.79Nm 8Nm Technology PGM Fuel Injection Ecothrust Fuel Injection

The maximum power output is 7.9bhp while peak torque performance is 8Nm. Both the scooters have witnessed a decrease in power output and torque performance as compared to their BS 4 counterparts. However, TVS has claimed that the BS 6 model is 15 percent more fuel-efficient while Honda has claimed an increase in mileage by 10 percent.

Honda Activa 6G vs TVS Jupiter Features

Honda Activa 6G comes loaded with a lot of bells and whistles in form of LED headlamp with LED daytime running lamps (DRLs), Integrated dual function switch, Engine start/stop switch etc. to mention a few.

Needless to mention the silent start system, which is like icing on the cake. On the other hand, TVS Jupiter also boasts of several modern features such as USB charger and extra storage space. TVS offers front disc brake as an option while the Activa 6G only comes with drum brakes at front and rear with no option of disc brakes.

Some variants of Jupiter comes with Bluetooth connectivity as well. Alloy wheels and Semi-digital speedo console is standard on the TVS Jupiter and the same was expected to get in Activa 6G but it seems Honda likely to give these features in next version of Activa – 7G or 8G.

Honda Activa 6G vs TVS Jupiter Price and Colors

Honda Activa 6G is available in two trim levels – Standard and Deluxe – priced at Rs 63912 and Rs 65412 (Both the prices are Ex. Showroom, Delhi), respectively. It can be clearly noticed that the BS 6 model is nearly Rs 7500 more premium than the preceding BS 4 model. Talking about the TVS Jupiter, it is available in a single variant which is priced at Rs 67,911 (Ex. Showroom, Delhi).

Just so you know, TVS Jupiter is the first BS 6 product in the company portfolio and is around Rs 7900 more expensive than the BS 4 counterpart. Both Honda Activa 6G and TVS Jupiter come with a new colour while five colours have been carried over from the BS 4 model. The new colour in Activa 6G is Glitter Blue Metalic while TVS Jupiter gets IndiBlue as an all-new colour.