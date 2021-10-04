Honda 2Wheelers Cross 5 Crore Sales Milestone In India

Honda has sold over 5 crore two-wheelers in the Indian market in just two decades, with Activa emerging as its most popular model

Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India (HMSI) has announced that it has crossed a cumulative sales figure of 5 crore two-wheelers in India. The manufacturer had entered the two-wheeler space in our country back in 2001 with the Activa, which continues to be its best-selling model in our market to date.

Honda’s growth in the Indian two-wheeler market has shown a sharp increase in recent years. The manufacturer stated that the first 2.5 crore sales were achieved in 16 years of operations, while the next 2.5 crore units were sold in just 5 years after that. It should also be noted that the Activa range was the first scooter model to cross the 2.5 crore sales milestone in India just a few months prior.

Currently, the Activa range consists of Activa 6G and Activa 125, both of which have multiple variants on offer. Activa 6G is powered by a 109.51cc single-cylinder engine (7.79 PS/8.79 Nm) and is priced from Rs. 69,080 to Rs. 72,325. Activa 125 gets a 124cc single-pot motor (8.29 PS/10.3 Nm), priced from Rs. 72,637 to Rs. 79,760 (all prices mentioned are ex-showroom, New Delhi).

Mr. Atsushi Ogata, President & CEO – Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India Pvt. Ltd. Had this to say regarding the brand’s achievement, “Serving Indian mobility needs for over two decades, we are honoured by the love and trust showcased by 5 crore customers in brand Honda.”

“Since beginning, along with its business partners & all stakeholders – Honda has remained focused to serve our customers with the best quality products and best after sales support. Moving forward, we hope to further expand our offerings and cater to the varied customer needs in India,” he continued.

Honda has two independent dealer networks in India – RedWing and BigWing. The former specialises in affordable models, like the Activa, Grazia, Hornet 2.0, CB200X, etc., while the latter gets the brand’s premium models, like CB350 (H’ness and RS), CBR650R, Africa Twin, Gold Wing, etc. Honda is planning to expand its BigWing dealer network across the country, and a few new models are expected to launch in the near future.