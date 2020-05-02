Hindustan Motors’ Contessa Imagined As A Two-Door EV Concept

The Hindustan Motors’ Contessa was sold in the Indian market for almost two decades, and this EV concept brings back a lot of memories for many millennials

Mightyseed Designs is a design house of Kochi, Kerala that has taken up a project to reincarnate the Hindustan Motors’ legendary Contessa in a pure electric form. The Contessa was was manufactured by Hindustan Motors (HM) from 1984 to 2002, and holds a great place in most of our hearts.

Originally based on the Vauxhall Victor FE, the Contessa was introduced as a premium made-in-India offering, alongside the Ambassador. Over its life span of 18 years, the Contessa was equipped a range of petrol and diesel engines sourced from the Japanese carmaker Isuzu.

Now, Mightyseed Designs has re-envisioned the Contessa as an EV. However, it is impossible to link the two cars in terms of design, since the electric vehicle looks very futuristic. And that’s when the Hindustan Motors’ logo comes into action. Visual aesthetics and extra cabin space have been a major influence on the design of electric vehicles, and Mightyseed claims that it has been one of the important driving forces in the design of Contessa EV.

The body of the car has been lowered, and the width of the cabin has been increased. In terms of external design, the design house has gotten rid of the strong character lines in order to give it the concept a more flowing design. The rectangular snout of the EV makes us reminisce the original Contessa’s front fascia.

However, the Mightyseed Designs’ Contessa EV is basically a two-door grand tourer. Being a concept, the EV does not feature any physical door handles, gets large 10-spoke alloy wheels with low profile tyres, and also sports slick cameras in place of the wing mirrors. At the rear, the concept car sports an LED tail lamp that runs across the entire width of the rear-end.

Mightyseed Design says that this Contessa EV concept is an official invitation for Hindustan Motors to re-enter the Indian market with an electric powertrain concept.