Hero Xtreme 440 (Apache 310 Rival) Spied Testing For The First Time

Hero Xtreme 440 could be launched in early 2024 in India and it could have a lot in common with the Harley-Davidson X440

Hero MotoCorp currently appears to be working on a brand new 440 cc motorcycle that could be introduced by the end of this financial year in India. The first model spawned out of its partnership with Harley-Davidson was the X440 neo retro roadster. The homegrown manufacturer could launch a naked body styled offering as its first 440 cc motorcycle.

Recently, Hero was caught testing the 210 cc liquid-cooled Xpulse and it was accompanied by a naked test prototype. Both wore heavy camouflage but some of the design elements as well as their engines were clearly visible. It is possible that the naked motorcycle could be using a 440 cc engine similar to the one found in the Harley-Davidson X440.

The crankcase looked almost identical but the production model could be more powerful than the X440 considering that it could be pitched in a more premium space. It will more likely take on the recently launched KTM 250 Duke and TVS Apache RTR 310 along with the BMW G310 R but the engine could be tuned towards touring requirements instead of out-and-out performance.

The test prototype also suggested the presence of a muscular fuel tank with extensions, a wide handlebar and a side-mounted exhaust system. It was suspended on upside down front forks and a monoshock suspension at the rear while the front and rear disc brakes assisted by a dual-channel ABS system can also be seen and it could be offered as standard.

The existing 440 cc single-cylinder air- and oil-cooled engine develops a maximum power output of 27 bhp at 6,000 rpm and 38 Nm of peak torque delivered at 4,000 rpm. It is paired with a six-speed transmission. Other highlights will likely include all LED lighting, a fully digital instrument console, split seats, and split grab rails.

We do not know what the name Hero might use for this motorcycle yet but it could be positioned as the flagship motorcycle within the Xtreme range. In the premium range, Hero now has a 210 cc liquid-cooled and a 440 cc oil-cooled engine platform while a 421 cc liquid-cooled engine based lineup is also expected to be in the works.