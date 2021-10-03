Hero Xtreme 200S 4V Spotted, Will Get A More Powerful Engine

Hero MotoCorp is working on a 4-valve 200cc engine, which will find its way on to the Xtreme 200S very soon, among others

Recently, Hero Xtreme 200 4V and Xpulse 200 4V were spotted in India, expected to launch before Diwali. Now, a test mule of the Xtreme 200S has also been spied undergoing road tests in our country, and we expect this to be the new ‘4V’ version, just like its 200cc siblings.

However, the changes to the motorcycle aren’t a lot, at least in this spy picture. The design remains unaltered completely, and even the graphics on the fairing are the same. There seems to be one noticeable change though – the fuel tank has been painted red, which contrasts with the black paint scheme of the rest of the body.

We’re not sure if this is a prototype or a production-ready model, but it surely seems like Hero is planning to keep changes to a minimum, save for updated paint options. With the upcoming Xpulse 200 4V, the case will be somewhat similar; it will get new body graphics and new paint options, which will help differentiate it from the outgoing version.

This contrasts with the new Hero Xtreme 200 4V; it will have the same body as the Xtreme 160R, which is a completely new design compared to the older (discontinued) model. The Xtreme 160R is quite a handsome motorcycle, so no arguments there! We’re not sure if Hero plans to roll out some new features on its new 200cc models, except for the engine upgrades.

Xtreme 200S 4V will likely continue to be powered by the same 199.6cc single-cylinder engine, but the 2-valve setup will be replaced by a 4-valve setup. The 2V version develops 18.08 PS and 16.45 Nm; the 4V motor is expected to generate more power. The 5-speed transmission is likely to remain unchanged though. The braking system will continue to consist of a 276mm front disc and a 220mm rear disc, paired with single-channel ABS.

The forthcoming Hero Xtreme 200S 4V is expected to be slightly more expensive than the existing (2V) model. Upon launch, its closest rivals in the Indian market will continue to be Bajaj Pulsar RS200, Bajaj Pulsar 220F, and Yamaha YZF-R15.