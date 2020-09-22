Hero Xtreme 160R continued to post good sales numbers in August 2020 as more than 12,000 units were sold; rivals Apache 160 4V and Pulsar NS160

Towards the closure of June 2020, Hero MotoCorp launched the Xtreme 160R and it has been well received among customers in its initial months. The sporty naked streetfighter is undoubtedly one of the exciting products from Hero in recent times and it competes against Bajaj Pulsar NS160, TVS Apache RTR 160 4V and Honda Hornet 2.0.

Hero reported a decline of 20.6 per cent in August sales as it registered 6,85,047 units of motorcycles and scooters during the same period last year. However, compared to the previous month of July 2020, the company saw increase in sales of 1.5 per cent as 5,35,810 units were recorded during that period.

The Xtreme 160R is the most affordable motorcycle in its segment and is priced at Rs. 99,950 (ex-showroom, Delhi). Deriving styling influence from the 200R, the Xtreme 160R does have a unique stance with its more aggressive looks. Last month, 12,037 units were registered as it continued its good run of form. In its first full month, it garnered 6,639 units.

The Xtreme 160R debuted back in February 2020 at the Hero World event along with the new Passion Pro and Glamour. It is based on the 1.R concept showcased previously and its top-spec dual disc version costs Rs. 1.03 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi). As for the performance, it comes equipped with a 163 cc, single-cylinder, air-cooled engine.

The fuel injected motor is good enough to generate a maximum power output of 15 bhp at 8,500 rpm. It has a kerb weight of 138.5 kilograms while the seat height is at 1,052 mm and fuel tank capacity at 12 litres. Due to the lower kerb weight, it is claimed to reach 60 kmph from zero in just 4.7 seconds.

Some of the key features in the Hero Xtreme 160R are LCD instrument cluster, side stand engine cut-off function, hazard lamp, LED Daytime Running Light, LED headlamp, LED turn indicators, a single-channel ABS system, telescopic front forks, rear monoshock, etc. The colour options in which the Xtreme 160R is sold are Vibrant Blue, Sports Red and Pearl Silver White.