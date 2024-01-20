Hero Xtreme 125R (Raider Rival) Leaked Ahead Of Launch

Hero Xtreme 125R will be powered by a 124.7 cc air-cooled engine found in the Glamour 125; will take on TVS Raider 125

On January 23, Hero MotoCorp will introduce the Mavrick 440, the first Hero-branded motorcycle spawned out of the partnership with Harley-Davidson in India. In an exclusive report we revealed recently that it will be accompanied by an all-new entry-level sporty motorcycle that will compete with the well received TVS Raider 125 and Bajaj Pulsar NS 125.

While Hero has been teasing the Mavrick over the last few days, it has not revealed any information surrounding the sporty naked. The latest development is that the pictures of the Hero Xtreme 125R have been leaked online, clearly showing its design details. The motorcycle is in line with the spy images captured quite a few times last year.

The largest two-wheeler manufacturer in the country will look to expand its Xtreme range with the arrival of the 125R and it will appeal to a wide range of consumers. The Hero Xtreme 125R comes with a sharp styling philosophy compounded by the muscular-looking fuel tank and an in-the-face front profile with the headlamp positioned in a razor-sharp housing.

The 125R decals can be seen on the fuel tank extensions and the contrast blue finishes up front, on the fender and tank extensions add to the visual drama. It is equipped with an all LED lighting system which includes slender LED turn indicators. The instrument console is expected to be an LCD unit with Bluetooth connectivity and the performance will be derived from a 124.7 cc air-cooled Fi unit.

The same powertrain can also be found in the Glamour 125 and we expect the performance numbers to remain identical as well. It will produce 11 PS at 8,250 rpm and 10.5 Nm of peak torque delivered at 6,250 rpm. The powertrain will be linked with a five-speed transmission. Hero could position it aggressively to undercut the Raider 125 and thus it could be priced around Rs. 90,000 (ex-showroom).

Other highlights will include telescopic front forks, monoshock rear suspension, split seats, a wide handlebar, black finished alloy wheels, a short fly screen, a compact rear end, front and rear disc brakes assisted by a single-channel ABS system (rear drum brake in some variants). The overall design has taken an evolutionary approach compared to the Xtreme 160R with added sportiness.