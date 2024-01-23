Hero Xtreme 125R Launched At Rs. 95,000: Details

Hero MotoCorp has launched the new Xtreme 125R at the Hero World 2024; Available in two variants, the deliveries of the bike will start from 20th February 2024

Hero MotoCorp today launched the all-new Xtreme 125R in the Indian market at its Hero World 2024 event. At a starting price of Rs. 95,000 ex-showroom, the new bike is available in two variants Targeted at the premium 125cc commuter segment, the Xtreme 125R will start rolling on Indian roads from next month i.e. 20th February, 2024. Let’s have a look at the details of the all-new Hero Xtreme 125R.

To begin with, the new Hero motorcycle comes with a sporty design that is directed towards young customers. Upfront, the new Xtreme 125R gets an LED projector headlamp which is a first-in-segment addition along with what seems like DRLs above it. As headlamp unit is flanked by a set of LED indicators which speaks of the bike’s premium positioning.

Towards the sides, a muscular tank with a distinctive panel flowing all the way to the rear is a part of the package. The bike gets a split-seat setup and Hero has played around with colours to give it a youthful as well as sporty appeal.

The new Hero Xtreme is based on the diamond frame which harnesses the brand-new 125cc single-cylinder air-cooled Sprint-EBT engine. The power output from this engine stands at 11.39 bhp and comes with a claimed fuel efficiency of a whopping 66 kmpl.

In the suspension department, the two-wheeler uses 37mm conventional telescopic forks at the front while the rear end houses a 7-step pre-load adjustable Showa monoshock. The braking is handled by a 276mm front disc and a rear drum setup with a single-channel ABS, which is only available in the top-spec variant.

As mentioned earlier, the price starts from Rs. 95,000 ex-showroom for the basic trim, going all the way up to Rs. 99,000 ex-showroom for the top-spec variant which gets ABS. The all-new Hero Xtreme 125R rivals the likes of TVS Raider, Bajaj Pulsar NS125 and Honda SP125 in the Indian market.