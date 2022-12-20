Hero Xpulse 200T 4V Launched In India At Rs. 1.25 Lakh

Hero Xpulse 200T 4V is powered by a single-cylinder 199.6 cc oil-cooled engine producing a maximum power output of 18.83 bhp and 17.3 Nm

Hero MotoCorp has today announced the launch of the Xpulse 200T 4V in the domestic market and is priced at Rs. 1,25,726 (ex-showroom, Mumbai). The motorcycle makes its official entry following a set of teasers over the last few months and it comes on the back of the discontinuation of the Xpulse 200 2V adventure touring machine.

Compared to the 2V model, the new Hero Xpulse 200T 4V features visual revisions and mechanical changes while enduring a minor price hike. As for the design, the motorcycle gets a dual-tone exterior body shade and the LED headlamp has been repositioned. You could also find gaiters on the front telescopic forks and a small fly screen fixed above the headlamp.

The head casing is also done up in body colour, in a similar fashion to the body-coloured fly screen. Elsewhere the design of the black multi-spoke alloy wheels, single-piece seat with a scooped section for the rider and side bodywork have been carried over but the single-piece tubular grab rail replaces the tail rack this time around.

Being a four-valved engine, the Hero Xpulse 200T 4V is more powerful and the motorcycle can breathe easier on longer stretches. The single-cylinder 199.6 cc oil-cooled engine produces a maximum power output of 18.83 bhp and 17.3 Nm of peak torque. Compared to the 2V motor, which is good enough for 17.83 bhp and 16.15 Nm, the power is up by 1 bhp and torque by 1.15 Nm.

The powertrain is linked with a five-speed transmission. The Hero Xpulse 200T 4V is costlier than the 2V only by just over a thousand rupees. There are three colour schemes on offer Sports Red, Matt Funk Lime Yellow, and Matt Shield Gold. The features list is also packed with the availability of an LCD instrument cluster with smartphone connectivity enabling a call alert function.

For street riders and touring-based customers, the turn-by-turn navigation will come in handy. Other highlights in the Hero Xpulse 200T 4V are rear monoshock suspension with pre-load adjustability, front and rear disc brakes with a single-channel ABS system, a USB charging facility, and so on.