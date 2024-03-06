Hero Xoom 125R Launch This Year: Top 5 Things To Know

Hero MotoCorp showcased the Xoom 125R at the Hero World Day 2024; brand’s first premium 125cc scooter will launch this year

Hero Motocorp has been at the forefront of the Indian two-wheeler market and also introduced a host of new scooters in the country. In line with this, the Xoom 125R was showcased at the Hero World Day 2024 and it will mark the brand’s entry into the premium sporty scooter category which is currently dominated by TVS Ntorq 125. So, here are the top 5 things to know about the upcoming Hero Xoom 125R.

1. Hero Xoom 125R: Design

A brief look at the Hero Xoom 125R and you will know that it speaks of sporty characteristics from every angle. However, it borrows a lot of design elements from its smaller sibling, the Xoom 110. Besides this, there’s a significant difference in the overall dimensions. Towards the front, we can spot the LED headlamp with the DRL element and even the turn indicators are smartly placed.

The floorboard seems significantly spacious and the side profile is loaded with plenty of cuts and creases. In addition to this, the combination of multiple colours across the body panel further helps the cause. The chunky exhaust paired with a sleek rear section enhances the overall appeal of the two-wheeler.

2. Hero Xoom 125R: Powertrain

The sporty Xoom 125R will draw power from the 124.6cc air-cooled single-cylinder engine putting out 9.4 bhp and 10.16 Nm of peak torque. As per the company, the final output could vary slightly and it will use a CVT gearbox. The numbers are somewhat similar to the base spec TVS Ntorq 125.

3. Hero Xoom 125R: Equipment

While the detailed specifications are still under wraps, the Hero Xoom 125R will be based on a steel frame, using conventional telescopic forks at the front and a rear mono-shock. Riding on 14-inch wheels on both ends, the scooter will get a disc brake at the front and a drum unit at the rear. The kerb weight of the Xoom 125R will stand at around 120kg.

4. Hero Xoom 125R: Features

In terms of features, expect the Xoom 125R to be at par with its rivals with features such as LED lighting setup, digital instrument cluster, sequential turn indicators, smartphone connectivity via Bluetooth and more.

5. Hero Xoom 125R: Expected Price and Launch Timeline

Rivalling the likes of TVS Ntorq 125, Honda Dio 125 and Suzuki Avenis, we expect the Hero Xoom 125R’s price to start from around Rs. 80,000 (ex-showroom). If the latest media reports are something to go by, the Xoom 125R will debut in the Indian market by the end of year 2024, most probably around the festive season.