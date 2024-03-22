Hero Vida V1 Pro Gets Massive Benefits Up To Rs. 27,000 In India

Hero Vida V1 Pro gains Vida Advantage package enabling benefits and services valued at Rs. 27,000 over a span of five years

Hero MotoCorp has introduced the Vida Advantage package for its V1 Pro electric scooter. This initiative is said to set a new standard in the industry as the package is designed to offer customers enhanced peace of mind throughout their EV ownership experience. The “Vida Advantage” features benefits and services valued at Rs. 27,000 over a span of five years.

The after-sales package will be accessible to customers at zero cost until April 31, 2024. Speaking on the launch of Vida Advantage, Dr. Swadesh Srivastava, Chief Business

officer – Emerging Mobility Business Unit (EMBU), Hero MotoCorp, said, “We understand that transitioning to electric mobility is not just about buying a vehicle; it’s about embracing a lifestyle. That’s why we have launched VIDA Advantage, which not only redefines electric vehicle ownership but also sets a new standard for customer-centricity in the industry.”

The main advantages of the package include 24×7 Roadside Assistance, service at Vida workshops, access to Vida’s fast charging network and an extended battery warranty. It enables a five-year or 60,000 km warranty on both batteries alongside gaining free access to more than 2,000 charging points and hassle-free maintenance with free service at all Vida service outlets.

By utilising the My Vida App, customers can fully tap into the potential of their V1 Pro, accessing a wide array of connectivity and safety features. This application delivers real-time insights and control, enabling users to monitor and optimise their vehicle’s performance and security.

The VIDA V1 electric scooter range starts with the Vida V1 Plus, priced at Rs. 97,800 and extends to the Vida V1 Pro, priced at Rs. 1,26,200 in New Delhi. The Vida V1 Pro is claimed to accelerate from zero to 40 kmph in just 3.2 seconds. Additionally, it offers a real-world range of 110 km on a single charge besides having a top speed of 80 kmph.

The Vida V1 Pro is equipped with features such as a seven-inch TFT touchscreen display, Custom Mode (over 100 combinations), cruise control, Boost Mode, two-way throttle, keyless access, connectivity options, alloy wheels and much more.