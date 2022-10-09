Hero Vida V1 Electric Scooter – Top 5 Things You Should Know

Vida V1 is available in Plus and Pro variants with a range of up to 165 km; gets premium features such as cruise control and keyless entry

Hero MotoCorp has finally launched its first electric two-wheeler under the Vida sub-brand. Dubbed the V1, it will compete directly against Ather 450X, TVS iQube ST and Ola S1 Pro in the domestic market and it has a lot riding on its shoulders. Here are the top five things you should know about the Vida V1:

1. Vida V1 Price & Variants:

The Vida V1 is available in a total of two variants namely V1 Plus and V1 Pro and they are priced at Rs. 1.45 lakh and Rs. 1.59 lakh (ex-showroom) respectively. The V1 Plus has a smaller 3.4 kWh battery and the V1 Pro has a 4 kWh Lithium-ion based battery with Nickel Manganese Cobalt chemistry.

2. Vida V1 Performance & Range:

The former does 0-40 kmph in 3.4 seconds and the latter in 3.2 seconds. The Vida V1 Pro has a claimed MIDC ride range of 165 km on a single charge while the V1 Plus has it at 143 km. The brand has further noted that the fast charging capability will enable the electric scooter to replenish back to a range of 1.2 km per minute.

3. Vida V1 Main Features:

Being priced on the premium side, the V1 comes with a number of upmarket features and technologies. They include a seven-inch coloured touchscreen display with Bluetooth connectivity, 4G capability and Wi-Fi, cruise control, anti-theft alarm, keyless entry, two-way throttle that helps in regen assist and reverse mode, SOS alert, over-the-air updates, LED headlamp, tail lamp and indicators and so on.

4. Vida V1 Design & Colours:

The Vida V1 does not look anything like the Hero scooters we have accustomed to. It is a good thing as the company looks towards the future. It boasts a sharp headlamp with integrated position lamps, sporty LED turn signals, a short flyscreen, split seats, etc. The V1 Plus can be had in Matte White, Matte Sports Red, and Gloss Black shades while the V1 Pro in Matte White, Matte Sports Red, Gloss Black, and Matte Abrax Orange.

5. Vida V1 Availability And Delivery:

The Vida V1 Plus and V1 Pro will be available in a phased manner as Bengaluru, Delhi and Jaipur will get the electric scooter first. The bookings will commence on October 10 and the deliveries will begin in the second half of December. The swappable battery tech will be one of the key selling points for the V1.