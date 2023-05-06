Hero Vida V1 Electric Scooter Price Slashed By Rs. 25,000

Hero MotoCorp electric scooter Vida V1 and V1 Pro are now more affordable and come at a starting price of Rs. 1.20 lakh (ex-showroom)

Hero MotoCorp debuted in the electric two-wheeler space under a new EV subsidiary Vida in October 2022. A total of 2 new electric scooters were launched i.e. Vida V1 and Vida V1 Pro. At that time, the V1 was priced at Rs. 1.45 lakh (ex-showroom), while the V1 Pro cost Rs. 1.59 lakh (ex-showroom).

Fast forward to 2023, in a very interesting development, the Indian two-wheeler giant has reduced the price of its Vida V1 range. The price of Vida V1 is down by a massive Rs. 25,000 and Vida V1 Pro has undergone a price cut of Rs. 19,000. After this significant price reduction, the Vida V1 range is now much more affordable as compared to the time of its launch.

So, after the latest price reduction, the Vida V1 is priced at Rs. 1.20 lakh, while the Vida V1 Pro will set you back by Rs. 1.40 lakh (both prices ex-showroom). In addition to this, some states like Gujarat offer extra subsidies on electric vehicles and the prices will be further lowered depending upon the subsidy.

This price cut comes after the Vida V1’s competitor, Ather 450X’s price was also reduced last month. Similarly, the Ola S1 range also starts at a very starts at an attractive sticker price of Rs. 85,000 (ex-showroom). This price reduction has put the Vida V1 and V1 Pro back in the game and we can expect the sales chart to pick up pretty well.

Talking about equipment, the Vida V1 comes powered by a 3.44 kWh battery pack, with a claimed range of 143 kilometres on a single charge. The more expensive Vida V1 Pro gets a 3.94 kWh battery pack with a range of 165 kilometres on a single charge.

Despite the difference in battery capacity, both electric scooters use the same motor with a peak power of 6kW. In addition to this, the company also highlighted its expansion plans which include extending its reach to 100 cities this year.