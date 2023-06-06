Hero Teases New Motorcycle Launch On June 14 – Karizma XMR?

The Hero Karizma XMR 210 or the updated Xtreme 160R will launch on June 14 in India; teased for the first time

Hero MotoCorp has released a new teaser video spanning 14 seconds of a new motorcycle. It has been confirmed to launch on June 14 but the identity has not been revealed yet. We do believe that it could either be the Karizma XMR 210 or the updated version of the Xtreme 160R. It is no secret that the largest two-wheeler producer in the country is working on a host of new motorcycles and scooters.

A few weeks ago, the fully-faired new generation Karizma XMR’s image was leaked and it appeared to have been caught during a dealer meet presentation suggesting that it could be launched soon. Both the new Karizma and heavily revised Xtreme 160R have been caught a few times testing as well in recent times hinting that their market launch is sooner rather than later.

Right off the back of launching the updated Xpulse 200 4V, Hero looks to be planning to introduce the long-awaited new-gen Karizma XMR. However, the teaser video shows the black dual-spoke alloy wheels of the upcoming motorcycle, which do not look identical to the one found in the leaked image but go in sync with the spied prototype of the Xtreme 160R.

Nevertheless, this financial year is shaping up to be one of the most significant for Hero MotoCorp as it has the Passion Plus and Xtreme 200S 4V also in the pipeline. A 400-420 cc dual-purpose adventure tourer and a faired supersport have also been speculated following their spy images coming to light a while ago.

Back to the revised Xtreme 160R, it will receive upside-down front forks for the first time, an updated instrument console and other feature additions while new two-tone body shades could also be available. Whether it will get a dual-channel ABS system or not is yet unknown. The updates will certainly help in taking the fight firmly to TVS Apache RTR 160 4V and Bajaj Pulsar N160.

The Hero Karizma XMR 210 will be equipped with an all-new 210 cc single-cylinder liquid-cooled engine producing a maximum power of around 25 bhp. It will compete against Bajaj Pulsar RS200, Suzuki Gixxer SF 250, Yamaha R15 V4 and other faired motorcycles. It will boast a dual-channel ABS system, all LED lighting, muscular fuel tank, tall windscreen, digital cluster and so on.