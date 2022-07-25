Hero Super Splendor Canvas Black Edition Launched At Rs. 77,430

Hero Super Splendor Canvas Black Edition gets added features and a more fuel efficient 125 cc engine

The Hero Splendor has been one of the best-selling and most popular bikes in the Indian market. To replicate the same success in the 125 cc segment, the brand has launched the Super Splendor Canvas Black Edition to attract buyers looking for a reliable and powerful commuter bike and is priced at Rs. 77,430 (ex-showroom).

To further make the package even more lucrative, Hero has been constantly updating the bike and has now launched a new variant of the bike in the country. Here is everything that you should know about the new Hero Super Splendor Canvas Black Edition:

To start with, this new variant of the Super Splendor 125 features an all-black theme which looks distinct and attractive. This new variant is devoid of any graphics and looks neat from a distance. However, the Super Splendor 3D badge still remains prominent and sits on the fuel rank while the Hero badge continues to find its place on the side body panels. The all-black theme can be had in two different finishes – Gloss Black and Super Stealth Matt Black.

To complement this black shade, the engine features a grey gun-metal sort of finish while the lights continue to be the same as before. For those wondering, the bike is also available in five other shades – Glaze Black, Dusky Black, nexus Blue, Heavy Grey, and CB Red. All these iterations feature contrast colour finishes and attractive body graphics.

No changes however have been made to the mechanical setup and it continues to be powered by a 125 cc, BS6 compliant engine with XSens Technology. This engine boasts a peak power and torque output of 10.73 bhp and 10.6 Nm respectively. It comes mated to a 5-speed manual gearbox and offers commendable performance and refinement. The powertrain is claimed to be 13 per cent more fuel efficient.

The Super Splendor is based on a diamond frame chassis and has a claimed ground clearance of 180 mm. The bike is offered in both Disc and Drum variants while it features 18-inch wheels with 90/90-18 tyre at the rear. The features list boasts new equipment like a new part analogue/digital instrument cluster, USB charging port and side stand engine cut-off function.