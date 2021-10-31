Hero Splendor Sales Up By 14% In Sep 2021; Best-Selling Two Wheeler

The Hero Splendor retained its position as the highest-selling two-wheeler in the Indian market in the month of September 2021

Hero MotoCorp is undoubtedly the biggest two-wheeler manufacturer in the Indian market, as far as sales are concerned, and this has been the case for years now. In September 2021 as well, Hero retained its position as the best-selling two-wheeler maker in the country.

While Hero MotoCorp now has a vast variety of products in different segments, there’s one product that stands out each month. We are talking about the Splendor motorcycle, which is the bread and butter of Hero in India. The Splendor contributed to almost half of Hero MotoCorp’s 5,05,462 units sold in the country last month.

That said, the homegrown manufacturer shipped 2,46,009 units of the commuter bike in the market, making it not only the best-selling motorcycle but the best-selling two-wheeler in the entire country for the month. What’s more, the Splendor registered positive growth in sales of 14 per cent, as compared to the 2,15,873 units sold in the same month last year.

As of now, the Splendor range consists of two motorcycles, namely Splendor iSmart and Splendor+. There is also a more premium Super Splendor available, sales of which are not included in the aforementioned number.

That said, the Splendor+ gets a 97.2 cc air-cooled, 4-stroke, single-cylinder, OHC engine that makes 8 PS of power at 8,000 rpm, along with 8.05 Nm of torque at 6,000 rpm. In contrast, the Splendor iSmart makes use of a 113.2 cc air-cooled motor that generates 9.15 PS at 7,500 rpm and 9.89 Nm at 5,500 rpm. The engine is mated to a 4-speed gearbox on both.

As of now, the Splendor+ has been priced between Rs 64,850 and Rs 70,710. On the other hand, the Splendor iSmart is retailed at a base price of Rs 69,650, which goes all the way up to Rs 72,350 for the disc brake version. The Super Splendor is currently priced from Rs 73,900 to Rs 77,600 (all prices, ex-showroom New Delhi), and comes with a bigger 124.7 cc engine.