Hero Splendor Plus Vs Hero HF Deluxe – Specs Comparison

Here, we present you a detailed comparison of Hero MotoCorp’s two most affordable motorcycles – Hero Splendor Plus and HF Deluxe

Hero Splendor is the best selling motorcycle series in India, consisting of three individual models – Splendor Plus (100cc), Splendor iSmart (110cc), and Super Splendor (125cc). The most affordable of the bunch is the Splendor Plus, which also has the smallest engine of the three. That said, it isn’t the most affordable motorcycle in Hero MotoCorp’s arsenal; that honour belongs to the HF Deluxe.

The Hero HF Deluxe has the same architecture and powertrain as the Splendor Plus, but is slightly less premium, which results in lower costs. However, is the Splendor worth buying over the HF Deluxe, especially since there is a significant price difference between the two? Here, we shall compare these two bikes and see which one is a better deal.

Hero Splendor Plus Vs Hero HF Deluxe – Specifications

Both these motorcycles have the same engine and transmission combo on offer – a 97.2cc, air-cooled, single-cylinder engine paired to a 4-speed sequential gearbox. The powerplant is good for 8.02 PS of maximum power and 8.05 Nm of peak torque. In the BS6 era, both these motorcycles offer fuel injection as standard, along with a kick starter. On the higher models, you also get a self-start function.

Hero Splendor Plus Vs Hero HF Deluxe Technical Specifications Specs Hero Splendor Plus Hero HF Deluxe Engine Size 97.2cc 97.2cc Max. Power 8.02 PS @ 8,000 rpm 8.02 PS @ 8,000 rpm Max. Torque 8.05 Nm @ 6,000 rpm 8.05 Nm @ 6,000 rpm Gearbox 4-speed 4-speed

Hero Splendor Plus Vs Hero HF Deluxe – Features

The Hero Splendor Plus has a rather light equipment list; the motorcycle offers drum brakes as standard (with integrated braking system/IBS), along with analogue speedometer and odometer, kick start, alloy wheels, and tubeless tyres. On the higher trims, you also get self start and i3S start/stop tech (for better fuel economy). There are no LEDs lights on offer, but considering the price, one can complain about that.

On the HF Deluxe, the base variant offers the same features as the lowest trim of the Splendor Plus, with the addition of spoked wheels and with even thinner tyres. On the former, you get 2.75-inch tyres at the front and rear, while the latter gets 80/100 tyres on both ends. Both the motorcycles get 18-inch wheels only.

The Splendor Plus offers 5-step adjustable rear shock absorbers, whereas the HF Deluxe only offers 2-step adjustability, although only a few people ever use this feature on their bikes. With the higher trims, you get self start, alloy wheels, and i3S start/stop system.

Hero Splendor Plus Vs Hero HF Deluxe – Variants and Pricing

Hero Splendor Plus is available in three variants – Kick Start and Alloy Wheels, Self Start with Alloy Wheels, and Self Start with Alloy Wheels and i3S. As for the HF Deluxe, it is available in five variants – Kick Start and Spoked Wheels, Kick Start and Alloy Wheels, Self Start and Alloy Wheels, Self Start and Alloy Wheels (all black), and Self Start with Alloy Wheels and i3S. The complete price list of both the motorcycles has been given in the table below.

Hero Splendor Plus Vs Hero HF Deluxe Price List Variant Hero Splendor Plus Hero HF Deluxe Kick Start and Spoked Wheels – Rs. 48,950 Kick Start and Alloy Wheels Rs. 60,500 Rs. 49,950 Self Start and Alloy Wheels Rs. 62,500 Rs. 58,475 Self Start and Alloy Wheels (All Black) – Rs. 58,600 Self Start and Alloy Wheels with i3S Rs. 64,010 Rs. 59,800

Hero Splendor Plus Vs Hero HF Deluxe – Verdict

Although both these motorcycles are bare-bones basic commuter bikes, there are a few fundamental differences between the two. The HF Deluxe has a much lower starting price (spoked wheel variant). Of course, at this price, we can’t really complain about equipment, can we? As for the design, both the motorcycles are extremely minimalistic, and won’t win you any beauty contests.

That said, the Splendor Plus looks slightly better, but that’s just a personal opinion. The lack of disc brakes on these bikes, even as an option, is disappointing. Fuel injection and start/stop system are available though, which helps improve fuel economy and lower the emissions. If the ‘Splendor’ name isn’t too important to you, then you should buy the HF Deluxe instead and save yourself a few bucks!