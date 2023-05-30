Hero Splendor Outsells Honda Activa By A Big Margin In India

Hero Splendor outsold Honda Activa in the month of April 2023 by recording 2,65,225 unit sales and posting a YoY growth of 13.3 per cent

Hero MotoCorp’s Splendor continued its reign at the motorcycle monthly sales charts in the month of April 2023 with a domestic tally of 2,65,225 units. In doing so, the Hero Splendor also beat Honda Activa by a big margin of close to 20,000 units to finish at the top of the two-wheeler volume table in a convincing way but the highly popular scooter is known for making a comeback.

The Hero Splendor garnered 2,30,544 units in April 2023 as against 2,01,957 units with a YoY positive sales growth of 14 per cent. Compared to the previous month of March 2023 with 3,17,013 units, an MoM sales decline of 27 per cent was noted. The Super Splendor recorded a total of 34,681 units last month as against 32,128 units with a YoY growth of 8 per cent.

Their combined domestic tally stood at 2,65,225 units as against 2,34,085 units during the same period last year with a YoY volume increase of 13.30 per cent. The Honda Activa, on the other hand, registered a massive YoY surge of 51 per cent as 2,46,016 units were sold against 1,63,357 units in April 2022.

Compared to the previous month of March 2023 with 1,85,370 units, a MoM sales increase of 33 per cent was registered. The Hero Splendor managed to outsell Honda Activa exactly by a margin of 19,219 units but knowing that the tables could turn around swiftly, we will have to wait and see what the numbers hold over the next few months.

Both brands are preparing to have a busy outing as a host of new two-wheeler launches have been planned. The first motorcycle coming out of Hero’s partnership with Harley-Davidson has been named Harley-Davidson X440 and it will be launched in India on July 3. The return of the Karizma nameplate is also on the cards as it has already been showcased to dealers.

Honda is expected to launch a new motorcycle spawned out of the CB350 platform before the end of this calendar year. Only recently, the Shine 100 entered the Indian market and more new models in the affordable space are under development.