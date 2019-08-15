Hero Now Has 6 Scooters In Its Portfolio – Pleasure 110 To Destini 125

Hero Motocorp now has a total of 6 scooters under their portfolio starting from the entry-level 102cc Pleasure to the flagship Maestro Edge 125 FI

Hero has added 2 new scooters to their long product portfolio in the month of May 2019 which consisted of four scooters already. Their scooter range now includes the entry-level Pleasure, the newly launched Pleasure Plus, Duet, Hero Maestro Edge 110, Hero Destini 125 and their flagship offering the Maestro Edge 125 FI which was introduced recently alongside the Pleasure Plus. That said, here is a model wise specs and pricing details of Hero’s entire scooter range

1. Hero Pleasure

Price: Rs 47,100 (ex-showroom for the self start drum brakes and alloy wheels)/ Rs 45,100 (ex-showroom for the Self start drum brakes and sheet metal wheels)

The entry-level scooter Pleasure has received some significant amount of cosmetic and mechanical updates in 2017. The Pleasure is powered by a 102cc single-cylinder, BS-IV compliant engine that produces about 6.9bhp of peak power and 8.1Nm of peak torque. The engine is paired with a CVT transmission.

The scooter relies on a 130 mm drum brakes on both ends to bring it to a halt. The Pleasure gets a dual tone paint finish while the wheel and the exhaust unit has also been blacked out completely that contrasts beautifully with the bright paint scheme.

2. Hero Pleasure Plus 110

Price: Rs. 47,300 (ex-showroom for the base variant)

Rs. 49,300 (ex-showroom, for the top-end variant)

Hero launched the Pleasure Plus 110 in India on 13th May 2019. The scooter gets a comprehensive update over its predecessor. Besides getting a revised design, new colour options and more features the scooter ditches the old 102cc engine and is now powered by a powerful 110 cc single-cylinder air-cooled engine.

This unit is tuned to produce about 8 bhp of peak power and 8.7 Nm of peak torque. The unit is paired with a CVT gearbox. The scooter relies on a 130 mm drum brakes at both the front and rear to bring it to a halt. The Pleasure Plus also gets an Integrated Braking System (IBS) offered as standard.

3. Hero Maestro Edge 110

Price: Rs 51,530 (ex-showroom, for the drum brake and alloy wheel)/ Rs 52,930 (ex-showroom for the drum brake alloy wheels and dual tone colour)

Hero has updated its entire scooter range in 2017 to meet the BS-iV emission regulation. Besides launching the Pleasure and the Duet Hero has also updated the Maestroedge 110 as well. The scooter is powered by an updated 110.9cc air-cooled, 4 stroke, single-cylinder BS-IV compliant engine.

This unit produces about 8 bhp of peak power at 7500 rpm and 8.7 Nm of peak torque at 5500 rpm. The engine is paired with a CVT gearbox. The scooter relies on a telescopic suspension setup towards the front and Spring Loaded Hydraulic Damper at the rear. Braking duties are handled by a 130m drum brake on both ends.

4. Hero Duet

Price: Rs 47,680 (ex-showroom for the LX variant)/ Rs 50,530 (ex-showroom for the VX variant)

Hero launched the Duet towards the end of 2015 in India. The scooter is also powered by the same 110.9 cc air-cooled, 4 – stroke single-cylinder engine that does duty on the Hero Maestro Edge 110. This unit produces about 8 bhp of peak power at 7500 rpm and 8.7 Nm of peak torque at 5500 rpm. The braking duties are handled by a 130 mm drum brakes on both ends. However, the Hero Duet is 6 kilograms heavier than the Maestro Edge, owing to its steel body.

5. Hero Destini 125

Price: Rs 55,080 (ex-showroom for the LX variant)

Rs 57,930 (ex-showroom for the VX variant)

Hero unveiled the Destini 125 scooter at the 2018 Auto Expo and it was launched in the month of March 2019 in India. The scooter is available in two variants the base LX and the deluxe VX variant. The Destini 125 is powered by a 124.6cc, single-cylinder air-cooled engine that produces about 8.7PS of peak power and 10.2Nm of peak torque. The engine is paired with a CVT gearbox.

\The braking duties of the scooter are handled by a 130mm drum brake on both ends. Hero has equipped the scooter with the i3s start-stop technology as well that promises to retrun better fuel efficiency figures. In terms of features, the Destini 125 gets an underseat boot light, external fuel filler cap, and an LED taillight as well.

6. Hero Maestro Edge 125 FI

Price: Rs INR 58,500 (ex-showroom, for the self start, drum brake and alloy wheels)/ Rs 60,000 (ex-showroom for the self start disc brake and alloy wheels)/ Rs 62,700 (ex-showroom for the self start disc brake alloy wheels and FI)

Hero launched the Maestro Edge 125 FI on 13th May 2019 alongside the new Pleasure Plus 110. The Maestro Edge 125 may look identical to the Maestro Edge 110 but it is powered by the more powerful 125 cc single-cylinder air-cooled engine that also powers the Destini 125 as well.

Additionally, the Maestro Edge 125 also gets a fuel injection technology as well. The 125cc unit develops about 8.5 bhp of peak power and 10.2 Nm of peak torque. The unit is paired with a CVT gearbox. The scooter relies on a disc brake and 130 mm drum brake at the rear for stopping. It also gets an Integrated Braking system as standard.