Hero Motocorp Splendor iSmart 110 BS-VI Launch Soon – Details

The updated Hero Splendor BS-VI model will feature a more refined and fuel-efficient engine with a few cosmetic updates

Hero Motocorp became the first Indian two-wheeler manufacturer to receive the BS-VI emission certification in June 2019 and has plans to launch the updated Splendor iSmart 110 BS-VI model before Diwali in India. Here are the top 4 things that you need to know about the upcoming commuter motorcycle.

1. Cosmetic Update

The soon to be launched Hero Motocorp BS-VI Splendor iSmart 110 will likely receive few cosmetic updates. We are not exactly sure at this moment but expect the BS-VI compliant model to receive new colours and sticker update. Expect the upcoming motorcycle to also feature a restyled headlamp and taillamp to keep things fresh. Hero Motocorp is the first two-wheeler manufacturer to get a BS-VI certification in India.

2. Updated Powertrain

The current generation Splendor iSmart 110 is powered by a 109cc, single-cylinder, air-cooled engine. The unit paired with a four-speed gearbox produces about 9.3bhp of peak power and 9Nm of peak torque. Expect the BS-VI compliant Splendor to carry forward an updated version of the same engine.

3. Fuel efficiency

The current motorcycle promises a fuel efficiency of around 75 kmpl. The motorcycle has a fuel tank capacity of 8.5 litres leading to an impressive overall range of 637 km on a tank full of fuel. The updated engine will allow better refinement and improved fuel efficiency figures.

4. Expected prices and availability

The current Hero iSmart 110 is priced at Rs 57,400 (Ex-showroom) for the drum brake and alloy wheel variant. Hero Motocorp has not revealed the prices of their upcoming motorcycle yet but expect the BS-VI compliant motorcycle to be priced at least Rs 5,000-8,000 over the current model.

Hero Motocorp has already started dispatching the first batch of BS-VI compliant Splendor iSmart 110 motorcycles and it will likely be available at all the Hero showrooms before this festive season.