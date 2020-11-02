Hero MotoCorp Records Highest Monthly Sales In Oct 2020; 8 Lakh+ Units Sold

Hero registered cumulative domestic sales of 8,06,848 units in October 2020 as against 5,99,248 units during the same period last year with 35 per cent YoY growth

Hero MotoCorp registered a total of 8,06,848 units in the month of October 2020, highest ever sales for the brand in a single month in its history. Resultantly, the largest two-wheeler manufacturer in India posted a double digit growth of 35 per cent over the corresponding period last year when 5,99,248 units were sold.

The company says that the positive turnaround in customer sentiments during the festive season especially in the motorcycle space along with resumption in supply chain, logistics and business have helped in achieving this feat. In the current FY, Hero posted 31,84,799 unit sales with the motorcycles taking the major pie of the total.

Hero also recorded significant gains in market share in the July to September period. Last month, 74,350 scooters from Hero’s stable were sold as against 46,576 units during the same period in 2019. On YTD basis in FY2021, the cumulative domestic sales of the scooters stood at 2,45,246 units. In October 2020, Hero exported 15,711 units as against 12,260 units during the same month last year.

A few days ago, Hero announced its partnership with Harley-Davidson in India as it will responsible for selling and servicing HD range of premium motorcycles while retailing parts and accessories along with accessories in a distribution agreement. Under a licensing agreement, Hero MotoCorp will also develop and retail a range of premium motorcycles under the Harley-Davidson brand name.

Last month, Hero launched the Maestro Edge 125 Stealth priced at Rs. 72,950 and the special edition of the Glamour known as the Glamour Blaze priced at Rs. 72,200. The Splendor+ Black and Accent motorcycle came to the fore with a price tag of Rs. 64,470 and the newly launched Pleasure+ Platinum costs Rs. 60,950 (all prices ex-showroom, Delhi).

Hero MotoSports Team Rally performed well in the final stage of the Andalucía Rally, ahead of the preparations for the gruelling 2021 Dakar Rally. Alongside attractive financial schemes, Hero donated 12 unique First Responder Vehicles (FRVs) to the government authorities in Uttarakhand and Himachal Pradesh last month. Based on Xtreme 200R motorcycle, 33 FRVs have been handed over to various state authorities so far.