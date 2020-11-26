Hero MotoCorp Model Wise Sales In Oct 2020 – Splendor To Xtreme 160R

Hero posted 7,91,137 units in October 2020 as against 5,86,988 units during the same period last year with 34.8 per cent volume increase in India

Hero MotoCorp continued to be the largest two-wheeler manufacturer in the country as 7,91,137 units were sold against 5,86,988 units during the same period last year with Year-on-Year sales increase of 34.8 per cent. The brand secured 38.52 per cent market share in the process – 5.12 per cent higher on YoY basis.

As has often been the case, the Splendor series led the way with 3,15,798 units as both the regular and Super Splendor recorded volume increase. The HF Deluxe came second with 2,33,061 units as against 1,85,751 units during the same period in 2019 with 25 per cent growth. The Glamour commuter ended up third with 78,439 units.

It endured a massive 92 per cent sales jump as 40,896 units were recorded in October 2019. The Passion motorcycle registered a total of 75,540 units last month as against 45,928 units during the corresponding period in 2019 with Year-on-Year volume increase of 64 per cent. Throughout the range, Hero two-wheelers posted YoY sales surge.

Hero Models (YoY) October 2020 Sales October 2019 Sales 1. Maestro (97%) 23,240 11,807 2. Destini 125 (158%) 26,714 10,371 3. Pleasure (43%) 23,392 16,347 4. HF Deluxe (25%) 2,33,061 1,85,751 5. Passion (64%) 75,540 45,928 6. Splendor (10%) 2,43,407 2,22,178 7. Super Splendor (73%) 72,391 41,959 8. Glamour (92%) 78,439 40,896 9. Xtreme 160R 12,480 347 10. Xpulse 200 2,473 –

As for scooters, the Destini 125 garnered a cumulative domestic tally of 26,714 units as against 10,371 units in October 2019 with 158 per cent sales growth. The Pleasure Plus endured a total of 23,392 units as against 16,347 units during the same period last year with 43 per cent volume increase and the Maestro performed well too.

It was responsible for adding 23,240 units to the overall tally for Hero as against 11,807 units twelve months ago with a huge 97 per cent sales growth. One of the recent launches from Hero, the Xtreme 160R, has really been impressive and it posted 12,480 units in October 2020. It competes against Bajaj Pulsar NS160 and TVS Apache RTR 160 4V.

The popularity of the Xpulse entry-level adventure touring motorcycle has only been on the up in recent months, as it recorded 2,473 units. The homegrown manufacturer sold more than 14 lakh units during this festive season – the 32-day period between the first day of Navratra and the concluding day after Bhai Duj. Hero also introduced the BSVI compliant Xtreme 200S priced at Rs 1,15,716 (ex-showroom, Delhi) recently.