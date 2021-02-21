Hero MotoCorp Model Wise Jan 2021 Sales – Splendor, Passion, Destini, Xtreme

Hero Splendor and HF Deluxe contributed to the major sum of the brand’s sales volumes in January 2021 as 4,67,753 units were sold totally

Hero MotoCorp finished on top of the two-wheeler sales standings in the month of January 2021 as it got off to a great start with a cumulative domestic tally of 4,67,753 units as against 4,88,069 units during the same period in 2020 with a 4.2 per cent Year-on-Year sales decline. It secured a total market share of 32.71 per cent.

The Splendor was the most sold two-wheeler in the country last month with a total of 2,25,382 units as against 2,22,578 units during the corresponding month in 2020 with 1.26 per cent volume increase. The HF Deluxe finished in the second position with 1,34,860 units in the first month of the new CY as against 1,91,875 units with nearly 30 per cent de-growth.

The Splendor and HF Deluxe contributed to more than three-fourth of the total sales. In the third position, the entry-level commuter motorcycle Passion garnered a total of 43,162 units in January 2021 as against 26,905 units during the same period in 2020 with 60 per cent sales increase. The Glamour slotted in at fourth with 22,681 units as against 40,318 units in Jan 2020.

Hero Models (YoY) January 2021 Sales January 2020 Sales 1. Splendor (1.26%) 2,25,382 2,22,578 2. HF Deluxe (-29.71%) 1,34,860 1,91,875 3. Passion (60%) 43,162 26,905 4. Glamour (-44%) 22,681 40,318 5. Pleasure (339%) 18,603 4,239 6. Destini (2307%) 9,484 394 7. Maestro (874%) 6,388 656 8. Xtreme 160R (4675%) 5,443 114 9. Xpulse 200 (1159%) 1,750 139 Total (-4.2%) 4,67,753 4,88,069

This led to a Year-on-Year negative sales growth of 44 per cent. The Pleasure scooter finished in fifth with 18,603 units as against 4,239 units twelve months ago with 339 per cent volume growth. The Destini 125, on the other hand, endured a massive sales surge of 2307 per cent as 9,484 units were sold against just 394 units in January 2020.

The Maestro also endured a positive sales increase of 874 per cent as 6,388 units were recorded against 656 units during the same period last year. The Xtreme 160R is certainly on a roll since its debut last year as 5,443 units were sold across the country. It competes against Bajaj Pulsar NS160, TVS Apache RTR 160 4V and Honda Hornet 2.0.

With the adventure motorcycling community being embraced by many, the sales numbers of the Hero Xpulse 200 have steadily increased in recent times. Last month, 1,750 units were sold against just 139 units during the corresponding month in 2020 with 1,159 per cent sales growth.