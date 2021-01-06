Hero Motocorp Jan 2021 Price List – Splendor, Passion, Xtreme, Pleasure

Hero MotoCorp has hiked the prices of almost all its motorcycles and scooters for 2021, up to a maximum of Rs. 1,900
Automakers these days usually begin a new year with a price revision of their vehicles, to account for increased input costs and/or increased manufacturing costs. Hero MotoCorp has done the same, and effective January 1, 2021, almost all its scooters and motorcycles have become dearer by up to a maximum of Rs. 1,900.
The biggest price hike has been on the Xtreme 160R (Rs. 1,900), followed by the Xpulse 200 (Rs. 1,500), which are the only two 125+cc motorcycles in Hero’s lineup currently. The Glamour and the Passion have undergone an increment of Rs. 900, except on Glamour Blaze disc variant, the price of which remains unchanged.
The best-selling Splendor range (consisting of Splendor Plus, Splendor iSmart, and Super Splendor) has undergone a hike of between Rs. 450 to Rs. 825.
|Hero Motorcycles Price List – January 2021
|Motorcycles
|New Price
|Old Price
|Xpulse 200
|Rs. 1,15,230
|Rs. 1,13,730
|Xtreme 160R Disc Brake
|Rs. 1,06,950
|Rs. 1,05,050
|Xtreme 160R Drum Brake
|Rs. 1,03,900
|Rs. 1,02,000
|Glamour Disc Brake
|Rs. 75,400
|Rs. 74,500
|Glamour Drum Brake
|Rs. 71,900
|Rs. 71,000
|Glamour Blaze Drum Brake
|Rs. 73,100
|Rs. 72,200
|Glamour Blaze Disc Brake
|Rs. 76,600
|Rs. 76,600
|Passion Pro Disc
|Rs. 69,600
|Rs. 68,700
|Passion Pro Drum
|Rs. 67,400
|Rs. 66,500
|Super Splendor Disc
|Rs. 73,400
|Rs. 72,950
|Super Splendor Drum
|Rs. 69,900
|Rs. 69,450
|Splendor iSmart Disc
|Rs. 68,700
|Rs. 68,150
|Splendor iSmart Drum
|Rs. 66,500
|Rs. 65,950
|Splendor Plus Black Accent
|Rs. 65,295
|Rs. 64,470
|Splendor Plus i3S
|Rs. 65,295
|Rs. 64,470
|Splendor Plus Self Start
|Rs. 64,085
|Rs. 63,260
|Splendor Plus Kick Start
|Rs. 61,785
|Rs. 60,960
|HF Deluxe i3S Black
|Rs. 60,225
|Rs. 60,225
|HF Deluxe i3S
|Rs. 61,225
|Rs. 59,800
|HF Deluxe Self Start
|Rs. 59,900
|Rs. 58,600
|HF Deluxe Kick Start
|Rs. 51,200
|Rs. 49,950
|HF Deluxe Spoke Wheels
|Rs. 50,200
|Rs. 48,950
Hero HF Deluxe’s price has been increased between Rs. 1,250 to Rs. 1,425, on all except the i3S Black variant, which has not seen a price revision.
Hero’s scooters have also undergone a price hike with the coming of the new year. The Destini 125 has seen an increment of Rs. 650 on the drum brake variant and Rs. 750 on the disc brake model, while the Maestro Edge 110 has received a hike of Rs. 500.
|Hero Scooters Price List – January 2021
|Motorcycles
|New Price
|Old Price
|Destini 125 Disc
|Rs. 70,450
|Rs. 69,700
|Destini 125 Drum
|Rs. 66,960
|Rs. 66,310
|Maestro 125 Stealth
|Rs. 72,950
|Rs. 72,950
|Maestro Edge 125 Disc
|Rs. 71,450
|Rs. 71,450
|Maestro Edge 125 Drum
|Rs. 69,250
|Rs. 69,250
|Maestro Edge 110 ZX
|Rs. 63,450
|Rs. 62,950
|Maestro Edge 110 VX
|Rs. 61,950
|Rs. 61,450
|Pleasure Plus ZX Platinum
|Rs. 61,950
|Rs. 60,950
|Pleasure Plus VX
|Rs. 59,950
|Rs. 58,950
|Pleasure Plus LX
|Rs. 57,300
|Rs. 56,800
The Pleasure Plus has seen a price revision of around Rs. 500 to Rs. 1,000. Interestingly, Maestro Edge 125 has not undergone a price hike, as it was introduced just a few months ago in its BS6 avatar.