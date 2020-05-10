Hero MotoCorp Increases Prices Of Its Lineup – Splendor, HF Deluxe To Passion

Hero MotoCorp, the largest-selling two-wheeler manufacturer of India, has raised the prices of all its entry-level products, ranging from the bare-basic Splendor Plus to Maestro Edge

Hero MotoCorp has hiked the prices of its entire entry-level product lineup by up to Rs 2,800. As the price hike is only applicable on the budget-end models, recently launched BS6 motorcycles like the Xtreme 160R, Xtreme 200S, XPluse 200 and XPluse 200T stay unaffected from the price increase.

With this, the Hero Splendor Plus, which is the most popular entry-level motorcycle, has a base price of Rs 60,350, while the disc brake-equipped Hero Glamour, which is the most expensive of all the models to get a price hike, now costs Rs 73,250.

The Hero Splendor i3S variant now costs Rs 63,860 for the self start i3S variant, while the Hero Super Splendor is priced at Rs 68,860 for drum and Rs 71,650 for disc brake-equipped variants, respectively.

The Hero Passion Pro now costs Rs 65,740, while its disc brake variant is just R 200 costlier. The HF Deluxe, which is the cheapest model in the company’s lineup, now costs Rs 56,675 for the drum brake variant and Rs 58,000 for the disc brake model. The Hero Pleasure automatic scooter has a base price of Rs 55,600, while the Destini 125 now has a base price of Rs 65,310.

In another update, it has come to light that the popular homegrown two-wheeler manufacturer will gradually resume product of its motorcycle along with their retail in the local two-wheeler market. The company has already resumed operations at three of its manufacturing sites in Gurugram and Dharuhera (both in Haryana), Haridwar (Uttarakhand) and the Global Parts Center (GPC) at Neemrana (Rajasthan).

In order to ensure the safety of its employees, these plants are working with a reduced staff with only the essential employees reporting for the field duties. On the other hand, the rest of the employees of the company, which work at the corporate offices, have been instructed to work from home until further notice. This is in line with the government’s focus on promoting social-distancing.