Hero MotoCorp continued to the largest two-wheeler manufacturer in the country as 3,28,068 units were sold against 4,28,227 units during the same period last year with Year-on-Year volume decrease of 23.4 per cent. The homegrown brand had a market share of 40.66 per cent last month – 5.1 per cent increase compared to August 2019.

The Splendor continued to head the sales charts as 1,77,811 units were recorded and 54,490 units of the Super Splendor were garnered as well. The HF Deluxe came home second with 1,77,168 units as against 1,60,684 units during the corresponding time in 2019 with 10 per cent sales surge.

The Glamour finished third with a total of 54,315 units as against 60,706 units. In comparison, 11 per cent negative volume growth was seen for the popular commuter domestically last month. The Passion series finished closely behind with 52,471 units as against 41,157 units during the same period twelve months ago with 27 per cent sales increase.

Hero Models August 2020 Sales August 2019 Sales 1. Maestro (-33%) 8,521 12,724 2. Destini 125 (40%) 13,609 9,735 3. Pleasure (4%) 16,935 16,308 4. HF Deluxe (10%) 1,77,168 1,60,684 5. Passion (27%) 52,471 41,157 6. Splendor (4%) 1,77,811 1,70,258 7. Super Splendor (28%) 54,490 42,581 8. Glamour (-11%) 54,315 60,706 9. Xtreme 160R (477%) 12,037 2,087 10. Xpulse 200 1,317 –

Two of Hero MotoCorp’s scooters in the Indian range ended up in the top ten sales charts. The Destini 125 was the ninth most sold scooter in the country last month as 13,609 units were registered as against 9,735 units during the same period in 2019 with Year-on-Year volume increase of 40 per cent.

The Pleasure fared a bit better as it was the sixth most sold scooter in India in August 2020 as 16,935 units were recorded as against 16,308 units during the same period in 2019 with 4 per cent YoY growth. The Maestro posted 8,521 units as against 12,724 units in August 2019 with YoY de-growth of 33 per cent.

The recently launched Xtreme 160R recorded good sales volume last month as well. Competing against TVS Apache RTR 160 4V, Bajaj Pulsar NS160 and Honda Hornet 2.0, the Xtreme 160R recorded 12,037 units last month and its sales numbers are expected to increase further in the coming months.

Moreover, Hero will more likely introduce the BSVI version of the Xtreme 200R in the coming weeks. The growing adventure motorcycling community has led to the increase in popularity of the XPulse 200, the most affordable adv in the country. It managed to record 1,317 units last month.