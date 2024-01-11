Hero Mavrick 440 Teased For The First Time, Launch This Month

Hero Mavrick 440 will make its world premiere on January 23, 2024 and it will be based on the Harley Davidson X440

Hero MotoCorp has officially released the first teaser image of its all-new motorcycle christened the Mavrick. It stands in line with the first-ever spy shots we revealed a few days ago as its muscular fuel tank and headlamp DRL can be seen in the teaser.

The Hero Mavrick 440 will be based on the Harley-Davidson X440, which has been well-received by consumers and it will likely be priced at around Rs. 2 lakh (ex-showroom). The motorcycle will be officially introduced on January 23, 2024, and it will likely be equipped with a 440 cc single-cylinder air- and oil-cooled fuel-injected engine, paired with a six-speed transmission. It will develop a maximum power output of 27 hp and 38 Nm of peak torque.

The teaser shows the presence of H-shaped LED Daytime Running Lights integrated within the circular headlamp cluster. The Hero Mavrick also boasts faux air intake around the aggressive-looking fuel tank and the single-piece handlebar has an upright stance.

The Mavrick badge can be found just behind the fuel filler cap and the instrument console is a dual pod unit – the large pod could be all digital. You could also see a wide seat setup and split grab rails. Other highlights will include LED turn indicators and LED tail lamp, front and rear disc brakes assisted by a dual channel ABS system, and alloy wheels at the front and rear finished in black colour.

The suspension duties will be handled by telescopic forks at the front and the rear will feature twin-sided shock absorbers – a traditional setup that will also help reduce costs. The Hero Mavrick 440 will compete with Royal Enfield Classic 350, middleweight Jawa and Yezdi motorcycles, Honda CB 350 range, etc in India.

With a retro-inspired masculine design, the largest two-wheeler producer in the world will likely target buyers wanting to own entry-level 350-400 cc motorcycles in the domestic market. The Mavrick will act as a flagship motorcycle for Hero and it will be part of the brand expanding its premium range to adhere to the different needs of consumers.