Hero Mavrick 440 (RE Rival) Revealed, Launch Next Month

Hero MotoCorp unveiled the Mavrick 440 in India at the Hero World 2024; Based on the Harley-Davidson X440, the launch is scheduled for next month i.e. February 2024

After a lot of spying and teasing, Hero MotoCorp finally took the wraps off the all-new Mavrick 440. Making its global debut at the Hero World 2024 event, the new bike is developed in collaboration with Harley-Davidson and is based on the X440 roadster.

Available in three variants, the Mavrick 440 will be launched next month i.e. February 2024 along with the price announcement. The bookings of the upcoming Hero flagship product for the Indian market will also commence next month and the deliveries are scheduled to start from April. Let’s have a look at the details of the Hero Mavrick 440.

As suggested by the nomenclature, the Mavrick 440 comes powered by the familiar 440cc single cylinder oil cooled engine putting out 27 bhp and 36 Nm of peak torque. The setup is mated to a 6-speed gearbox with slip and assist clutch. The bike uses a steel trellis frame and shares its underpinnings with the Harley-Davidson X440.

Talking about the design, the Mavrick 440 appears sizable featuring a muscular yet aggressive design. Upfront, we get a round LED headlamp with an H-shaped DRL element flanked by round LED indicators and cost-effective telescopic front forks. Towards the sides, the fuel tank speaks of heft with contract-coloured shrouds, an exposed lower frame and a simple single-piece seat. The prominent engine block along with the stubby exhaust lends the bike a proper roadster stance.

In terms of features, the Mavrick 440 will get a fully digital instrument cluster with Bluetooth connectivity and turn-by-turn navigation, an all-LED lighting setup, USB-C charging port and more. The Hero’s flagship motorcycle lineup will be spread across three trims and five colour options.

The base spec variant will get spoke wheels with a single-tone Arctic white colour, while the mid-spec will get alloy wheels with two colour options i.e. Fearless Red and Celestial Blue. The top-end variant will get machined alloy wheels with machined finish on the engine’s cooling fins, available in Phantom Black and Enigma Black colour options.

As for the pricing is concerned, the Hero Mavrick 440 is expected to come at a starting price of under Rs. 2 lakh (ex-showroom). Once launched, it will rival the likes of the Triumph Speed 400, Honda CB300R and Harley-Davidson X440 amongst others in the Indian market.