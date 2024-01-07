Hero Mavrick 440 Launching Soon – What We Know So Far

Hero MotoCorp is set to launch a new bike based on the Harley-Davidson X440 called the Mavrick 440; launch next month i.e. Feb 2024

Hero MotoCorp, India’s largest two-wheeler manufacturer is ready to launch a new motorcycle which will be based on the Harley-Davidson X440. For reference, the X440 was co-developed under the Hero-Harley Davidson partnership and it’s time for the Indian brand to reap the benefits of the 440cc platform.

This means that Hero will finally foray into the highly popular and hotly contested segment with a new roadster which already has a lot of players including Royal Enfield, Triumph, Harley-Davidson, Jawa, Yezdi and Honda. Talking about the nomenclature, Hero registered two name trademarks last year, namely Mavrick 440 and Hurikan 440.

Now, as per the marketing campaign of the bike, the company is sending invites to media publications with a unique single alphabet and we have come to know about I, R, K and V till now. This clearly suggests that the name Mavrick 440 has been finalised for the new roadster. Furthermore, the company also shared a teaser highlighting the alphabet M, thus confirming the Mavrick 440 name.

The Hero Mavrick 440 will share its powertrain with the Harley-Davidson X440, i.e. the 440cc single-cylinder air-oil cooled engine putting out 27 bhp and 38 Nm of peak torque will be a part of the package. It will be mated to a 6-speed gearbox. However, Hero could play around the engine tuning and gear ratios to better suit the new bike’s roadster characteristics.

The underpinnings could also be shared with the X440 to save on the development costs.

As for the design is concerned, we can expect a proper roadster-like styling for the Mavrick 440. In terms of equipment and hardware, the company could tone down some bits in order to achieve an attractive selling price. Like the USD forks can be replaced by conventional telescopic units.

The Hero Mavrick 440 is expected to debut very soon and the launch is expected next month i.e. February 2024 along with the price reveal. Being a Hero product, the pricing will be the key and is expected to be very attractive, likely in the ballpark of Rs. 2 lakh (ex-showroom).