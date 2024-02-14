Hero Mavrick 440 Launched At Rs. 1.99 Lakh – Rs. 40k Cheaper Than X440

Hero Mavrick 440 is positioned affordably in the Indian market and is based on the Harley-Davidson X400 roadster

Hero MotoCorp has today announced the launch of the highly anticipated Mavrick 440 in the domestic market, following its global debut a few weeks ago. The Hero Mavrick has been made available in a total of three variants namely as the entry-level trim costs Rs. 1.99 lakh, mid-spec trim at Rs. 2.14 lakh and the range-topping model at Rs. 2.24 lakh (ex-showroom).

The roadster has several commonalities with the Harley-Davidson X440. The top-end variant is priced around Rs. 15,000 more affordable than the base X440. Comparing the base prices, the Hero Mavrick 440 is around Rs. 40,000 cheaper than the X440. It is positioned to rival 350 cc motorcycles from Royal Enfield as well as offerings from Yezdi and Jawa in the 300-350 cc segment.

The Hero Mavrick 440 is equipped with telescopic front forks and twin-sided shock absorbers at the rear to handle suspension duties. Braking duties are dealt by front and rear disc brakes, complemented by a dual-channel ABS system. With its robust aesthetic, the Hero Mavrick 440 showcases a muscular design highlighted by a sizeable fuel tank and an elongated single-piece seat.

The motorcycle’s headlamp cluster is adorned with an H-shaped LED DRL along with compact circular indicators to enhance its distinctive appearance. Drawing inspiration from the Harley Davidson X440, the rear fender design imparts a sense of familiarity to the overall look. The Hero Mavrick 440 has been made available in three distinct variants.

Each offers unique features and specifications and additionally, customers will have the choice of five paint options: base in Arctic White, mid in Fearless Red and Celestial Blue and top in Phantom Black and Enigma Black. As for the features, it gets an all-digital instrument console with Bluetooth connectivity and smartphone integration, turn-by-turn navigation, etc.

Built on the same trellis steel frame as the HD X440, the Hero Mavrick derives power from the familiar 440 cc single-cylinder oil-cooled SOHC fuel-injected engine, which is good enough to produce a maximum power output of 27 bhp at 6,000 rpm and 36 Nm of peak torque at 4,000 rpm. The powertrain is linked with a six-speed transmission and it supports E20 fuel as well.