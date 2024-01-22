Hero Mavrick 440, Xtreme 125R Launching Tomorrow In India

Hero MotoCorp will introduce two brand new motorcycles in India tomorrow as the Mavrick and Xtreme 125R will arrive targeting high volume sales

On January 23, 2024, Hero MotoCorp is set to unveil the Mavrick 440, a model based on the Harley-Davidson X440. Featuring a retro-inspired design and an aggressive-looking fuel tank, the Mavrick 440 will be positioned to compete with motorcycles from the Royal Enfield 350 range, Yezdi and Jawa 300-350 cc motorcycles.

Its power will be derived from the familiar 440 cc single-cylinder fuel-injected oil-cooled engine borrowed from the X440. Nevertheless, there might be differences to the performance figures, and the powertrain will be coupled with a six-speed transmission. The Hero Mavrick has already been teased multiple times revealing a bunch of details and we brought you the first ever spy shots a few days ago.

The Hero Mavrick 440 won’t be as premium as the Harley-Davidson X440 as it won’t feature upside down front forks but it won’t be short on equipment either. It will come with all LED lighting, an upright handlebar, mid-set footpegs, an LCD instrument console, split seats, side mounted exhaust system, fuel tank extensions with faux air intake, etc.

Its suspension duties will be dealt by telescopic front forks and twin-sided shock absorbers at the rear. Meanwhile, braking will be facilitated by front and rear disc brakes, supported by a dual-channel ABS system. The Mavrick has the potential to make a big impact in the entry-level middleweight segment and it will more likely be priced under Rs. 2 lakh (ex-showroom).

While not officially confirmed, Hero will showcase a sporty naked motorcycle dubbed the Xtreme 125R as we revealed exclusively a few days ago. It will take on TVS Raider 125 and Bajaj Pulsar NS 125 and will use the same engine that can be seen in the Glamour 125. It will develop 11 PS at 8,250 rpm and 10.5 Nm of peak torque delivered at 6,250 rpm.

The powertrain will be hooked with a five-speed transmission. The sharp styling approach will be one of the key highlights of this motorcycle and expect the prices to start around Rs. 90,000 (ex-showroom). Both motorcycles could be accompanied by the brand’s first adventure scooter on the launch floor.