Hero Karizma XMR Launched In India At Rs. 1.73 Lakh

Hero Karizma XMR gets a 210 cc single-cylinder liquid-cooled DOHC engine developing 25.5 hp and 20.4 Nm, paired with a six-speed transmission

Hero MotoCorp has today announced the launch of the much anticipated new generation Karizma XMR in the domestic market. The Karizma nameplate has returned after a few years of absence and it has all the bells and whistles to make a big impact. With an aggressive starting price of Rs. 1,72,900 (ex-showroom, Delhi), the Karizma XMR brings several firsts for the largest two-wheeler manufacturer in the world.

The heart of the matter is the all-new 210 cc single-cylinder liquid-cooled DOHC engine, which is good enough to produce a maximum power output of 25.5 hp at 9,250 rpm and 20.4 Nm of peak torque delivered at 7,250 rpm. The powertrain is linked with a six-speed transmission and gets a slipper and assist clutch as a standard fitment.

The Hero Karizma XMR is underpinned by a new steel trellis frame and it will compete directly against the Bajaj Pulsar RS 200 and Yamaha R15 V4.0 along with Suzuki Gixxer SF 250 and KTM RC 200. All of its rivals, barring the RS 200, are more expensive. The faired supersport has taken plenty of design inspiration from the original Karizma but with more modern elements.

It becomes the first motorcycle in its segment to feature an adjustable windscreen while the signature yellow shade is accompanied by two other colours: a red and a matte black. The LCD instrument cluster features Bluetooth connectivity and a turn-by-turn navigation system. The sleek styling is complemented by dual LED headlamps and an aggressive fairing design.

Some of the other highlights are a clip-on handlebar setup which gives an upright riding posture, a muscular fuel tank, split seats, split grab rails, a compact LED tail lamp unit, sharp-looking LED turn indicators, dual-spoke black alloy wheels at the front and rear, a side-mounted exhaust system, copper finish on the engine area and underbody protection.

The 2023 Hero Karizma XMR is suspended on telescopic front forks and monoshock rear suspension with pre-load adjustability while the braking duties are performed by a 300 mm front disc and a 230 mm disc at the rear, assisted by a dual-channel ABS system.