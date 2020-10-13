Hero Glamour Blaze Special Edition Launched In India At Rs. 72,000

The ‘Blaze Edition’ offers more feature than the regular model at a lower price than the top-spec (front disc brake) variant

With the festive season almost upon us, auto manufacturers are busy trying to rope in crowds of buyers towards their vehicles. Hero MotoCorp is also planning to capitalise on the festive season sales rush, and has recently launched a limited edition version of its Maestro Edge 125 scooter, called the ‘Stealth Edition’, which gets an all-black paint scheme. Now, Hero has launched a limited edition version of the Glamour motorcycle as well, just before Navratri begins.

Dubbed the ‘Hero Glamour Blaze’, the special edition motorcycle has a lot of features on-board, like a USB smartphone charger and a side-stand indicator. It also offers a 240mm disc brake at the front wheel (along with a 130mm drum at the rear). It gets 18-inch wheels on both ends, shod with 80/100 R18 and 100/80 R18 tyres at the front and rear, respectively.

The motorcycle also gets a semi-digital instrument console, with an analogue speedometer and a digital display for odometer, tripmeter, fuel gauge, and fuel efficiency indicator. The Hero Glamour Blaze is available in a singular, rather funky paint scheme – Matt Grey Color with Lime Yellow graphics.

The engine on the Blaze edition is the same BS6-compliant 125cc, single-cylinder, air-cooled engine as the regular model, with identical output figures as well – 10.7 HP (@7,500 rpm) and 10.6 Nm (@6,000 rpm). This motor comes paired with a 5-speed sequential gearbox. It also gets the i3S idle stop/start system, which helps improve the fuel economy of the bike, along with Auto Sail technology, which lets the rider to crawl in traffic without the need to downshift.

With this limited edition model, Hero MotoCorp aims to appeal to the younger demographic. Naveen Chauhan, Head of Sales and Aftersales, Hero MotoCorp, was quoted saying: “The response to the new Glamour that was launched recently has been positive and now in its Blaze edition, the brand continues to resonate with the youth of the country.”

The regular Glamour is priced at Rs. 69,750 for the drum brake variant, and Rs. 73,250 for the front disc brake model. The Blaze Edition slots right in the middle, at Rs. 72,200 (all prices mentioned are ex-showroom, New Delhi). Its main rivals in the Indian market include Honda SP125 and Bajaj Pulsar 125.