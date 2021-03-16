Hero Glamour 100 Million Edition Launched In India At Rs. 73,700

Hero Glamour 100 Million Edition gets a new dual-tone paint scheme with chequered flag graphics to celebrate the brand’s 100 million production milestone

Hero MotoCorp has introduced the 100 Million Edition of the Glamour entry-level commuter in the domestic market and is priced at Rs. 73,700 (ex-showroom). This is part of the celebration of the brand reaching 100 million production milestone and just as in the 100 Million Editions of other models, the Glamour gains a dual-tone colour scheme.

It also gainst chequered flag graphics on the fuel tank, rear body panel and headlight cowl giving a sporty appeal. The Glamour is one of the good looking affordable commuters available in India and the 100 Million Edition has been made available in drum and disc variants. The former costs Rs. 73,700 while the latter is priced at Rs. 77,200 (ex-showroom).

Despite the addition of a new paint theme, everything else in the Hero Glamour remains similar including the features list as it comes with a semi-digital instrument console, auto sail function, split-type black alloy wheels, black windscreen, black finished exhaust system, halogen headlamp, black single-piece seat, and so on. The performance figures stay identical as one would expect in a special edition.

The Hero Glamour 100 Million Edition derives power from a 124.7 cc single-cylinder fuel-injected engine developing a maximum power output of 10.7 bhp at 7,500 rpm and 10.6 Nm of peak torque delivered at 6,000 rpm. It is paired with a five-speed transmission. The largest two-wheeler manufacturer in the world also launched the 100 Million Edition of the Xtreme 160R, Passion Pro and Splendor Plus amongst others.

The Hero Splendor Plus 100 Million Edition is presented in a single variant and is priced at Rs. 67,095 while the Passion Pro 100 Million Edition can be had in either drum or disc brake variant. They are priced at Rs. 69,200 and Rs. 71,400, respectively. The Hero Xtreme 160R 100 Million Edition costs Rs. 1,08,750 (all prices, ex-showroom New Delhi).

The Hero Maestro Edge 100 Million Edition scooter is priced at Rs. 65,250 while that of the Destini 125 costs Rs. 72,250 (ex-showroom). The Maestro Edge continues to use the 110.9 cc single-cylinder air-cooled engine producing 8.04 bhp at 7,250 rpm and 8.7 Nm at 5,750 rpm. The Destini 125 is powered by a 124.6 cc single-cylinder air-cooled engine developing 9 bhp at 7,000 rpm and 10.4 Nm at 5,500 rpm.