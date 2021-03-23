Hero Destini 125 Platinum Edition Launched In India At Rs. 72,050

Hero Destini 125 Platinum Edition gets visual enhancements compared to the regular model and no mechanical changes have been made

Hero MotoCorp has today released a statement announcing the launch of the Destini 125 Platinum Edition in the domestic market. This follows the debut of the 100 Million Edition across its domestic portfolio as the largest two-wheeler manufacturer in the country celebrated 10-crore cumulative production milestone.

The new Hero Destini 125 Platinum Edition comes with a host of updates to differentiate itself from the regular variant. It is available across authorised Hero MotoCorp dealerships in the country at a price of Rs. 72,050 (ex-showroom, New Delhi). Speaking on the occasion of the launch, Malo Le Masson, Head – Strategy & Global Product Planning, Hero MotoCorp, said,

“The Destini 125 is a key player in the 125cc segment and has gained recognition from customers since its launch. With the new Platinum edition, we are adding an elegant option to the Destini portfolio. Based on the overwhelming response to Pleasure+ Platinum edition, we are confident that Destini 125 Platinum edition will also be a success!”

The styling highlights in the Hero Destini 125 Platinum Edition are sporty LED guide lamp, sheet metal body with black and chrome theme, new badging, new matte black colour, brown inner panels and white rim tape around black alloy wheels, white single-piece grab handle, chromed rearview mirrors, chrome trimming on the lower side panels and heat shielded exhaust system.

With no mechanical changes, the Hero Destini 125 Platinum Edition is powered by the same 125 cc single-cylinder BSVI compliant fuel-injected engine, which is good enough to deliver a maximum power output of 9 bhp at 7,000 rpm and 10.4 Nm of peak torque delivered at 5,500 rpm. It is equipped with Hero’s patented i3S idle start/stop technology for improved fuel efficiency.

The Destini 125 Platinum Edition also features a semi-digital instrument cluster, side stand indicator for better safety, and service due reminder. The handlebar of the special edition is done up in chrome, as does the fender stripe giving a retro appeal. A 3D logo Platinum badging and a coloured seat with platinum hot stamping are other notable visual enhancements made to this scooter.