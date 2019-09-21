Here’s A Modified Royal Enfield Thunderbird That Looks Simply Stunning

While we have seen many modified examples of the Royal Enfield Thunderbird, the latest piece of work from Bulleteer Customs simply takes our breath away with its stunning looks

The Royal Enfield Thunderbird range of motorcycles is among the most successful brands from the South Indian manufacturer of iconic retro-style motorcycles. The T’bird has even got a slightly sportier looking cousin in the form of the Thunderbird X range, which seems to have impressed the buyers with its bright paint options and a slightly more aggressive look.

However, today, our focus is on a modified Royal Enfield Thunderbird that looks stunning enough to put even the Thunderbird X models to a shame. This custom bike has been done up by Bulleteer Customs, the famous Bangalore-based motorcycle customizers that specialize in modified Royal Enfield motorcycles.

Dubbed Bravo, this modified Royal Enfield Thunderbird from Bulleteer Customs features a bobber design along with some styling elements that you would normally find on a cruiser. This custom bike is based on a MY2015 T’bird and has been given a totally different look. In fact, the motorcycle has been modified so thoroughly that it would be hard for most onlookers to find out the real roots of this baby.

While this modified Royal Enfield Thunderbird continues to run on spoke wheels, the rims are now shod with wider rubber. Both the original fenders have been replaced by much smaller units, while the twin-pod instrument cluster of the motorcycle has been replaced with a single pod unit. Another highlight of the custom job is the tall handlebar, which makes this bobber have a hint of cruiser-style motorcycles.

Another highlight of the entire mod job is the custom paint job on the fuel tank. While most of the parts of this modified Royal Enfield Thunderbird have been painted black, the fuel tank has a silver paint finish along with custom RE decals. The fuel tank is flanked by a single-piece seat that has been positioned in accordance with the revised handlebar.

Overall, we feel that this modified Royal Enfield Thunderbird from Bulleteer Customs totally steals the show with its bobber design and the cruiser-like touches that give the motorcycle a totally unique look. Details of the engine modifications aren’t available but in all likelihood, the original 346cc single-cylinder motor has been left untouched.